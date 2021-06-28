A Flock Of Seagulls Return With “Say You Love Me” Single From Their New Album ‘String Theory’

Following up on their 2018 their “Ascension” album, A Flock of Seagulls return with ‘Say You Love Me’, the lead single from their new album, the second installment of their Orchestral Hits opus. ‘String Theory’ includes 11 new recordings of some of their classic hits and fan favorites.

The ‘Say You Love Me’ single comes with a eight different versions, remixes and a music video. The track is full to the brim of soaring strings, uplifting grooves and widescreen scope. Mikes positive message in the vocals knitting the new recording together with aplomb. Remixes are both of the 80s style “extended” variety and also newly reproduced versions, with Soda Pimps offering a electronic diversion on the track.

A Flock Of Seagulls may well be known for their bizarrely teased haircuts as much as their hit single “I Ran”. A Flock Of Seagulls were one of prime movers in the 80’s new wave era. Growing out of the synth-heavy and ruthlessly stylish new romantic movement. Hairdresser Mike Score (lead vocals, keyboards) formed A Flock Of Seagulls with his brother Ali (drums) and fellow hairdresser Frank Maudsley (bass) in 1980, adding guitarist Paul Reynolds several months later.. “Telecommunication” became an underground hit in Euro-disco and new wave clubs. The band signed a major-label contract with Jive by the end of the year, and their eponymous debut album appeared in the spring of 1982. “I Ran (So Far Away)” was released as the first single from the album, and MTV quickly picked up on its icily attractive video, which featured long shots of Mike Score and his distinctive, cascading hair. The single climbed into the American Top Ten, taking the album along with it. In the UK, “I Ran” didn’t make the Top 40, but “Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)” reached number ten later that year; in America, that single became a Top 40 hit in 1983, after “Space Age Love Song” peaked at number 30. “Wishing” was taken from the group’s second album “Listen” in 1983. The band released 1984’s “The Story of A Young Heart” which fielded the hit “The More You Live, The More You Love”.

A Flock Of Seagulls are famous for their music but also famous for their references in popular culture from TV (Ross’s Haircut in Friends), Computer Games (“I Ran” was the standout track on Grand Theft Auto Radio), Film (The band and haircut are referenced in Pulp Fiction, X-Men and The Wedding Singer) . This cemented the bands reputation and brought the band to a whole new legion of fans.

In 2003, the original line-up of Mike, Ali, Frank and Paul reunited for a one-off performance on the VH1 series Bands Reunited. In September 2004, they reformed again and did a brief tour in the United States. From 2004 to 2021 Mike was as busy as ever touring the band around the world. In 2018 the band appeared on record together for their “Ascension” album. The original members all appear on record together for ‘String Theory’.

Link Tree & Pre-save link: https://ffm.to/stringtheory

