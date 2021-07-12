Phoebe Bridgers Unveils Dates For Fall 2021 Tour

Famously industrious, Phoebe Bridgers didn’t let a global pandemic stop her from performing. Along with the ‘World Tour’ of her tiny apartment last summer, she played a full set to an entirely empty Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado for the Red Rocks Unpaused livestream and turned in multiple late night TV performances, including a smashing debut on Saturday Night Live in February. She also appeared in several fundraising events, from Planned Parenthood’s Village Of Love and Demand Justice’s Honor Her Wish event for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to Pitchfork’s Instagram livestream in support of the Bail Project.

Now – finally! – fans can attend an in-person live show, as a slew of dates are announced for September – October. The run includes her first ever headline show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes Wednesday July 14th at 12pm ET. Verified Fan On Sale begins Friday, July 16th at 12pm local time.

These are Phoebe’s first live shows since a sold out Roundhouse gig in London in November 2019 and the first time fans will be able to join together in hearing her internationally lauded Punisher album performed in the flesh (skeleton costumes notwithstanding.)

PHOEBE BRIDGERS TOUR DATES:

September 3/ The Pageant/ St Louis, MO

September 4/ Bonnaroo Festival/ Manchester, TN

September 5/ Iroquois Amphitheater/ Louisville, KY

September 7/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI

September 8/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI

September 10/ Pitchfork Music Festival/ Chicago, IL

September 11/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN

September 12/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN

September 14/ The Sylvee/ Madison, WI

September 15/ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre/ Indianapolis, IN

September 17/ Stage AE Outdoors/ Pittsburgh, PA

September 18/ Express Live/ Columbus, OH

September 19/ The Fillmore/ Charlotte, NC

September 20/ The Ritz/ Raleigh, NC

September 23/ Firefly Festival/ Dover, DE

September 25/ Governor’s Ball Festival/ New York, NY

September 26/ Leader Bank Pavilion/ Boston, MA

October 2/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 3/ The Orpheum Theater/ New Orleans, LA

October 4/ Avondale Brewing Company/ Birmingham, AL

October 9/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 16/ Greek Theatre/ Berkeley, CA

October 21/ Greek Theatre/ Los Angeles, CA

October 24/ Shaky Knees Festival/ Atlanta, GA

October 26/ The Anthem/ Washington, DC

