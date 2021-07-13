Punk Rock & Paintbrushes Announces New Art Shows with Stops in NYC, Boston and Philadelphia

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes has added three more engagements to their run of July art shows, with stops in Philadelphia, PA on July 24 & 25, Boston, MA on July 28 & 29, and New York City, NY on July 31 and August 1. These stops will follow a string of previously announced dates for St. Louis, MO July 14 & 15, Chicago, IL on July 16 & 17, and Detroit, MI on July 18.

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is known for bridging the gap between music and art with their extravagant art shows and most recently, with the release of their one-of-a-kind coffee table art book: The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders, which features art and stories from both world renowned and up-and-coming talents in the music, art, and action sports communities.

While the first round of dates puts a focus on artists who double as skateboarders, including Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi, Brandon Novak, and many others, the newly announced dates shine light primarily on artists who double as musicians. The new dates will feature in-person appearances and exhibits by Duel Diagnosis (Dave Navarro + PADHiA), Chali 2NA (of Jurassic 5), Warren Fitzgerald (of The Vandals), Soma Snakeoil, Mike Gallo (of Agnostic Front), Meg Zany, Kristin Koefoed, and more.

Following the success of their recent Los Angeles gallery show Degrees of Separation, these shows will mark the debut of Duel Diagnosis as part of the Punk Rock & Paintbrushes family. The collaboration between LA artists Dave Navarro and PADHiA celebrates people who are different and drives awareness to mental health and its overall narrative, while also leading art viewers to look inside themselves and question their views and understandings of aspects of the human experience. The duo creates prints, street art, fine art, apparel, and more.

General admission to each event is free and grants access to the full, day-long art exhibit. Events will also host a very limited capacity VIP event which includes a book signing for The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders, a Q&A with all the artists, speaking engagements, live music, and much more.

The Philadelphia VIP event on July 25 will feature speaking engagements by Soma Snakeoil and Warren Fitzgerald, and musical performances by Mike Gallo, Warren Fizgerald, and Chali 2na. The Boston VIP event on July 28 will feature speaking engagements with Duel Diagnosis (Dave Navarro + PADHiA), and musical performances by Warren Fitzgerald and Chali 2na. The New York City VIP event on August 1 will feature speaking engagements with Duel Diagnosis (Dave Navarro + PADHiA), Soma Snakeoil, and Meg Zany, and musical performances by Warren Fitzgerald and Chali 2na. See each date’s RSVP page for date-specific information.

The Punk Rock & Paintbrushes Art Tour is powered by Monster Energy Drink and Deep Eddy Vodka. Punk Rock & Paintbrushes will be working with local nonprofits, engaging in community art outreach, activism, and mural projects.

The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders was co-created by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes founder Emily T. Nielsen and Warren Fitzgerald of punk rock band The Vandals. Step into the minds and souls of the artists from Punk Rock & Paintbrushes. Read about their journeys, their personal lives and why art, punk rock and 2020 have created who they are today.

The book includes 26 chapters, each showcasing artwork and personal stories from participating artists, which include co-creator Warren Fitzgerald (The Vandals), as well as:

Brent Broza (visual artist), Brian Bent (visual artist), Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies), Chali 2na (Jurassic 5), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Chris Shary & Lori Herbst (visual artists), Christian Hosoi (professional skateboarder), Dan Smith (Sharp Shock), Danielle Donohue (visual artist), Jason Adams (professional skateboarder), Jason Cruz (Strung Out), Jennie Cotterill (Bad Cop / Bad Cop), Jim Lindberg (Pennywise), Kevin Seconds (7 Seconds), Mad Twins (visual artists), Mark DeSalvo (visual artist), Matt Hensley (Flogging Molly, professional skateboarder), Mike Gallo (Agnostic Front), Natalia Fabia (visual artist), Paul Kobriger (visual artist), Sarah Melvin (visual artist) & Eric Melvin (NOFX), Shawn Foley (visual artist), Soma Snakeoil (visual artist), Steve Caballero (professional skateboarder), and Tokyo Hiro (visual artist).

The book’s cover art was created by multi-talented fine artist, illustrator, and world-renowned graffiti artist RISK (aka Kelly Graval) and the layout was designed by Belle McClain.

The roots of Punk Rock & Paintbrushes reach back to 2007 when Nielsen asked friend Tim McIlrath (Rise Against) to paint a piece of art with the lyrics to the Rise Against song “Survive” for her after overcoming a battle with cancer. The painting has traveled around the world with Emily and is an everyday reminder that “How we survive is what makes us who we are.”

About Punk Rock & Paintbrushes:

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is a unique art management company as well as an art show production creative force. We manage talented artists across the globe who share the love of music and art. We bring art to our collectors and fans of art and music from all walks of life. We produce our art shows across the world to share the creativity of these artists with all. All artists have passion to create and each individual we work with is a talented artist we are proud to have as part of our Punk Rock & Paintbrushes family. www.punkrockart.com

