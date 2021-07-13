The Trailer Park Boys Announce Their 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas Tour

As part of a year-long celebration of their 20th anniversary, Ricky, Julian, Bubbles, and Randy are hitting the road this holiday season for a drunk, high, and greasy Xmas extravaganza!

The Trailer Park Boys’ 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas Tour kicks off on November 30th in Denver and ends across the country in Portland, Maine on December 18th. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, July 16th via https://www.ticketmaster.com/ with pre-sale starting Wednesday, July 14th at 10:00AM by using the password word RICKY.

With Bubbles looking to spread some genuine, good-old fashioned holiday cheer, Julian greasily trying to capitalize on the audience’s festive spirit, and Ricky and Randy’s all-out war raging into its third decade, it’s a guaranteed evening of reckless debauchery. Addressing the ongoing global crisis, Julian said, “I know times have been tough, but you should bring some extra money to the show.”

Joining the boys on tour for the first time is iconic Canadian burnout (and Ricky’s cell mate), Terry from FUBAR!

Spend an alcohol and drug-fueled evening with the boys for a Christmas show you’ll never forget…or maybe you will.

“Please God don’t let Ricky and Julian end up in jail for Xmas again.” – Bubbles

ABOUT TRAILER PARK BOYS

It’s hard to believe that the iconic Canadian mockumentary television series, Trailer Park Boys is celebrating its 20th Anniversary. The show that follows the misadventures of Ricky, Julian and Bubbles in Sunnyvale Trailer Park premiered on the Showcase TV network in Canada on April 22, 2001.

The show has seen 13 seasons, 3 feature films, 2 animated series, 2 out of the park series, 6 specials and live concert tours throughout Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America. It seems there is no stopping the comedy trio who continue to be loved by fans around the world.

Trailer Park Boys Jail, the 13th season of the show, can be seen on their very own streaming service app, Trailer Park Boys / Swearnet. Appearances by David Lawrence (Terry from Fubar), Alex Lifeson (Rush), and directed by Bruce McCulloch of Kids In The Hall fame, the show feels like a Canadian comedy, group hug. And you can catch past seasons of the Trailer Park Boys’ misadventures on Netflix – https://www.netflix.com/title/70153385

How do the Boys plan on celebrating this milestone? “I am going to smoke 20 joints today,” says Ricky. Julian adds, “I am out of the vodka hustling game and into crypto currency, and NFT’s, it’s the future.” And from Bubbles, “I am just thankful that we are all still together and love each other, plus the 20 years of free cat food has been decent.”

The TPB brand will be celebrating the 20th anniversary throughout the year with a roster of tier-one licensing partnerships from publishing to apparel and beyond.

Also, stay tuned for some NFT’s of your favourite Trailer Park Boys characters. Even Ricky, Julian and Bubbles know about the trendy technology and are creating some digital art for their fans. Sunnyvale has just levelled up.

The Trailer Park Boys’ 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas Tour

11-30-21

Denver

Paramount Theatre

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005ADCC9D334B5

12/1

Kansas City

Uptown Theater

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005ABB1F076E37

12-2-21

Omaha

Holland Performing Arts Center

http://www.ticketomaha.com/productions/trailer-park-boys-20th-anniversary-sunnyvale-xmas

12-3-21

Des Moines

Hoyt Sherman Place

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005ADDA3E07A3D

12-4-21

Indianapolis

Murat Theatre (Old National Centre)

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005AE799C91D18

12-6-21

Milwaukee

Riverside Theater

https://www.pabsttheater.org/events/detail/trailer-park-boys-2021

12-7-21

Kalamazoo

State Theatre

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/08005AD88C121FE9

12-9-21

Louisville

Palace Theatre

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/16005AE7B6462D56

12-10-21

Atlanta

Atlanta Symphony Hall

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E005AD9D8753D97

12-11-21

Knoxville

Tennessee Theatre

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005AD8D9795049?brand=tennesseethtr

12-12-21

Nashville

Ryman Auditorium

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005ADDB0185D9E

12-14-21

Cincinnati

Taft Theatre

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/16005AD7CDDF3A7B

12-15-21

Rochester

Kodak Center Theater

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005AD908C06DF5

12-16-21

Boston

Orpheum Theatre

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005AE1927627B4

12-17-21

Albany

Palace Theatre

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005AE88F7E2BF0

12-18-21

Portland (ME)

Cross Insurance Arena

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005AD7B25846F1

