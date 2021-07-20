Searchlight Pictures Debuts Official Poster Art For ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Searchlight Pictures has rolled out the official poster art for Michael Showalter’s Tammy Fay Bakker biopic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Check it out below!

The film is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

The cast for the film includes Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ is currently slated for a September 17th, 2021 release via Searchlight Pictures.