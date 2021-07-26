Chevelle Announce Dates For Fall 2021 ‘NIRATIAS’ Tour

Multi-platinum rock band CHEVELLE will be heading back out on the road this fall. The band has announced headline U.S. tour dates in support of its ninth album NIRATIAS, out now via Epic Records.

The tour kicks off on September 1 in Kansas City and runs through September 25 in Mankato, Minnesota. The tour resumes on November 4 in Milwaukee before wrapping November 21 in Pittsburgh. All dates are below.

“Well, we have to say we are pretty damn happy about a new year, a new album, and now, a new tour. Here’s to seeing you all out there,” the band says.

Pre-sale tickets are available tomorrow, July 27. The general on-sale is set for Friday, July 30. Go here for more ticket information.

NIRATIAS is one of the band’s most provocative records to date. Teaming with longtime producer Joe Barresi [Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age], Chevelle recorded throughout 2019 and 2020 and ultimately pieced together an inimitable body of work. The album artwork was designed by Boris Vallejo — the famed and award-winning artist is responsible for the posters used for films like Knightriders and National Lampoon’s Vacation, as well as iconic ’70s and ’80s science fiction novel covers and magazines (such as Heavy Metal).

Over the course of its career, the Chicago rockers have generated nearly half-a-billion streams, notched seven No. 1 hits, and sold out shows worldwide. Their catalog spans the double-platinum Wonder What’s Next, which boasts the double-platinum smash “The Red” and the platinum hit “Send The Pain Below.” This Type of Thinking (Could Do Us In) attained platinum status, while Vena Sera was certified gold. Chevelle have landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, including Sci-Fi Crimes [2009], Hats Off to the Bull [2011], La Ga?rgola [2014], and The North Corridor [2016]. The latter two each captured the #1 slot on the Top Rock Albums Chart.

CHEVELLE ON TOUR:

9/1 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater

9/3 — Pryor, OK — Catch the Fever Festival Grounds

9/4 — The Woodlands, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/5 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

9/8 — Huntsville, AL — Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall

9/10 — Danville, VA — Blue Ridge Amphitheater

9/11 — Mansfield, OH — Ohio State Reformatory (Inkcarceration)

9/12 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/14 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

9/15 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewery

9/17 — Indianapolis, IN — TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

9/18 — Clarkston, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre (RIFF FEST)

9/19 — East Moline, IL — The Rust Belt

9/21 — Clive, IA — Horizon Events Center

9/22 — Sioux Falls, SD — The District

9/24 — Ashwaubenon, WI — EPIC Event Center

9/25 — Mankato, MN — Mayo Clinic Event Center – Grand Hall

11/4 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom

11/5 — Fort Wayne, IN — The Clyde Theatre

11/6 — Columbus, OH — EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall

11/9 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

11/10 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

11/12 — Daytona Beach, FL — Daytona International Speedway

11/13 —Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues – Myrtle Beach

11/14 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall

11/16 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

11/17 — Richmond, VA — The National

11/18 — Norfolk, VA — Norva Theater

11/20 — Newport, KY — PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

11/21 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE