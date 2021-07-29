Genesis To Release ‘The Last Domino?’ Collection On September 17th

Genesis, who are among the biggest selling recording artists of all time and one of Britain’s most internationally renowned bands, are to release ‘The Last Domino?’ – a collection of the band’s best-loved songs, including their biggest hits and legendary album cuts. Available as a double-CD and a 4LP set, they will be released on September 17th in conjunction with the start of The Last Domino? Tour – their first in 14 years. Pre-order now from https://Genesis.lnk.to/TheLastDomino.

When the classic Genesis line-up of Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford announced the tour, it became one of the fastest selling of the year with extra dates being added throughout the whole of the UK. It kicks off on 20 September with two nights at the Birmingham Utilita Arena and they play a total of 16 Arena shows through the UK (dates below) followed by an Arena tour through North America – see www.genesis-music.com for more details.

‘The Last Domino?’ is the perfect companion to the tour. Containing 27 songs selected with the band and with a majority being performed on the tour, it is a package that represents their incredible journey as one of rock’s true pioneering bands through to their global dominating hits that has seen them play sold-out stadiums and arenas all over the world for decades. The 4LP set is housed in a hardback gatefold book-style package, which includes rare and unseen images of the band from their archive and images of the rehearsals of The Last Domino? Tour.

The evolution of Genesis is unique, their sound developed and progressed throughout their career and with multiple line-up alterations in the early years, the classic line-up of Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford took shape in 1976.

‘And Then There Were Three’ (1978) was the first album the band released as a three-piece and spawned the single ‘Follow You Follow Me’ which was their first UK top ten and US top 30 single and proved to be the start of huge commercial global success. The albums ‘Duke’ (1980), ‘Abacab’ (1981), ‘Genesis’ (1983), ‘Invisible Touch’ (1986) and ‘We Can’t Dance’ (1991) followed for the trio, alongside almost constant global stadium tours cementing the band as one of the most successful of all time. They have sold in excess of 100 million records worldwide and had over 20 top 40 UK hits with songs such as ‘Follow You Follow Me’, ‘Turn It On Again’, ‘Mama’, ‘I Can’t Dance’ and many more.

Tony, Phil and Mike reunited again as a band in 2007 after almost 10 years for the Turn It On Again Tour which went on to be one of the biggest grossing tours of the year playing sold-out stadiums around the world.

To pre-order ‘The Last Domino?’ please go to https://Genesis.lnk.to/TheLastDomino

For tour tickets please visit www.LiveNation.co.uk, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.genesis-music.com.

‘The Last Domino?’ Track Listing

Double CD Set

CD1

1.Dukes End

2.Turn It On Again

3.Mama

4.Land Of Confusion

5.Home By The Sea

6.Second Home By The Sea

7.Fading Lights

8.The Cinema Show

9.Afterglow

10.Hold On My Heart

11.Jesus He Knows Me

12.That’s All

13.The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

14.In Too Deep

15.Follow You Follow Me

CD2

1.Duchess

2.No Son Of Mine

3.Firth Of Fifth

4.I Know What I Like

5.Domino Medley

6.Throwing It All Away

7.Tonight, Tonight, Tonight

8.Invisible Touch

9.I Can’t Dance

10.Dancing With The Moonlight Knight

11.Carpet Crawlers

12.Abacab

Four LP Set

LP1

1.Dukes End

2.Turn It On Again

3.Mama

4.Land Of Confusion

5.Home By The Sea

6.Second Home By The Sea

7.Fading Lights

LP2

1.The Cinema Show

2.Afterglow

3.Hold On My Heart

4.Jesus He Knows Me

5.That’s All

6.The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

7.In Too Deep

8.Follow You Follow Me

LP3

1.Duchess

2.No Son Of Mine

3.Firth Of Fifth

4.I Know What I Like

5.Domino Medley

6.Throwing It All Away

LP4

1.Tonight, Tonight, Tonight

2.Invisible Touch

3.I Can’t Dance

4.Dancing With The Moonlight Knight

5.Carpet Crawlers

6.Abacab

The Last Domino? Tour Dates

Wednesday 15th September Dublin 3 Arena

Thursday 16th September Dublin 3 Arena

Saturday 18th September Belfast SSE Arena

Monday 20th September Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tuesday 21st September Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 22nd September Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 24th September Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 25th September Manchester AO Arena

Monday 27th September Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 28th September Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 30th September Newcastle Utilita Arena

Friday 1st October Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sunday 3rd October Liverpool M & S Bank Arena

Monday 4th October Liverpool M & S Bank Arena

Thursday 7th October Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 8th October Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Monday 11th October London O2

Tuesday 12th October London O2

Wednesday 13th October London O2