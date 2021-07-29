Halsey Unveils New Trailer and Poster Art For Upcoming ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ IMAX Film

Halsey shared a new trailer and poster for IMAX Experience: Halsey Presents If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power will premiere in select IMAX theatres in the US on August 25 and internationally on August 26 for one night only. See below for cities.

The hour-long film experience, set to the music of Halsey’s forthcoming album of the same name, was written by Halsey, and directed by Colin Tilley. View the new trailer below:

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, August 3. For further details, visit https://www.loveandpower.com/imax. Screenings will be held in the following cities:

U.S. Screenings – Wednesday, August 25

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Cleveland, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Fresno, CA

Ft. Myers, FL

Honolulu, HI

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Kansas City, MO

Knoxville, TN

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Memphis, TN

Miami, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis, MN

Montreal, QC

Nashville, TN

New York, NY

Oklahoma City, OK

Orlando, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

Portland, OR

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Sacramento, CA

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

St. Louis, MO

Tampa, FL

Toronto, ON

Vancouver, BC

Washington, DC

International Screenings – Thursday, August 26

London, UK

Edinburgh, UK

Sheffield, UK

Manchester, UK

Liverpool, UK

Dublin, Ireland

Berlin, Germany

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Melbourne, Australia

Auckland, New Zealand

Monterrey, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico

Set for August 27 release via Capitol Records, Halsey’s new album was produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Halsey penned all of the album’s songs. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is available for pre-order now on Halsey’s store.

About Halsey

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power follows Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries also.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list last November. Named as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line for made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women’s rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX’s network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2021, there were 1,654 IMAX theater systems (1,569 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 73 institutional) operating in 85 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “HK.1970.”

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).