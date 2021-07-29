The Bronx Release “Mexican Summer”; Teams With Dogtown’s Craig Stecyk for Skateboard

The Bronx, who have released a steady stream of jaw-dropping singles in the countdown to the release of Bronx VI (Aug. 27, Cooking Vinyl) have shared a final pre-release track: “Mexican Summer” (https://youtu.be/W1ukLu1r4mk).

“Musically and lyrically, ‘Mexican Summer” is the most The Bronx has ever directly influenced by Mariachi el Bronx,” explains Matt Caughthran. “The feel and groove of the song speak to you in rhythm, as the story of one man’s paradise lost burns violently into the night.”

As the SoCal band have done for each of the singles leading up to the album release, The Bronx have partnered with Craig Stecyk, founder of the famous Zephyr Surfshop that birthed the skate team of the same name and was the basis of the Dogtown documentary and film, for a limited-edition (225) skateboard.

“I’ve known The Bronx since ’02 and have always been intrigued by both their sound and their demonic deconstructivist work ethic,” says Stecyk in an exclusive interview with Venice-based Juice Magazine. We have interacted on various collaborative aesthetic/acoustic efforts over the years. The skate in question is the logical extrapolation of too much time spent hanging together. In the cartel’s motor home, which is affectionately known as Baked Goods, monotony inspired all and fandangos are endemic.”

The band joins Rancid and the Dropkick Murphys on Aug. 10 in Minnesota for a lengthy U.S. tour, wrapping up the trek on Oct. 16 at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The Bronx will also be featured on this year’s Riot Fest (Sept. 18) and Punk Rock Bowling (Sept. 25). Full list of dates below.

Album pre-orders are on-sale now (https://thebronx.lnk.to/bronxviPR) with the collection available digitally, on CD and on vinyl. The Bronx have unveiled five singles to date, with previous offerings including: “Curb Feelers” and its Estevan Oriol-directed video (https://youtu.be/lNJtdgtPggU), “White Shadow” (https://youtu.be/pliCeI6ZKps), “Superbloom” (https://youtu.be/Lwp0SRmJ_W0), and “Watering The Well” (https://youtu.be/WNxrYFjiTFQ). Each of the 11 songs on Bronx VI is being issued as a separate, limited-edition 7-inch, with the band partnering with an impressive group of artists for the series (including DabsMyla, Brian Montoiri and Jeremy Dean). The Bronx partnered with San Diego-based Fall Brewing Company, creating the limited-edition “Watering The Well” lager. Bronx VI was produced by Joe Barresi (Tool, Melvins, Bad Religion) at his House of Compression studio in Pasadena, Calif.

The Bronx tour dates:

with Dropkick Murphys and Rancid:

August 10 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater

August 11 Kansas City, MO Grinders

August 13 Lincoln, NE Lincoln on the Streets

August 14 Wichita, KS Wave

August 15 Sauget, IL Pop’s Outside

August 17 Washington, PA Wild Things Park

August 18 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

August 20 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors

August 22 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater

August 23 Columbus, OH Express Live!

August 25 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!

August 27 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summerstage

August 28 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

August 31 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ Mann Music Center

September 1 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Health Care Amphitheater

September 27 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheatre

September 28 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

September 29 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoom Amphitheatre

October 1 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom Outdoors

October 2 Sandy, UT U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium

October 4 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

October 5 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

October 7 Palo Alto, CA Frost Amphitheater

October 9 Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC Festival Grounds

October 10 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

October 12 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

October 13 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 15 Las Vegas, NV Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

October 16 Los Angeles, CA Shrine LA Outdoors

Festival performances:

September 18 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 25 Las Vegas, NV Punk Rock Bowling

with Every Time I Die:

January 27 Brighton, UK Chalk

January 28 Nottingham, UK Rock City

January 29 Manchester, UK O2 Ritz

January 30 Liverpool, UK Invisible Wind Factory

February 1 Glasglow, UK SWG3 Galvanisers

February 2 Newcastle, UK Boiler Shop

February 3 Leeds, UK Stylus

February 4 Bristol, UK SWX

February 5 London, UK Roundhouse