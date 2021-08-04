‘BIOGRAPHY: WWE Legends’ Series Headed To DVD On September 21st!

Get ready to rumble with the high-octane 8-part documentary series from A&E Network and WWE Studios, BIOGRAPHY®: WWE Legends, Volume 1 and BIOGRAPHY®: WWE Legends, Volume 2, arriving on DVD September 21 from Lionsgate. Helmed by some of the industry’s top directors and storytellers, this highly anticipated docuseries — including films on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin®, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper™, “Macho Man” Randy Savage®, Booker T, Shawn Michaels®, Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley, and Bret “Hitman” Hart — gives fans the ultimate ringside seat to the real-life stories behind the showbiz acrobatics, smack talk, and larger-than-life alter-egos of these WWE legends, who have collectively appeared on such WWE mainstays as “WWE Raw,” “WrestleMania,” “WWE Hall of Fame,” “WWE Survivor Series,” “WWE Stories,” “WWE NXT,” “WWE SmackDown,” and “WWE Story Time,” as well as guest appearances in mainstream movies and TV series throughout the last four decades. Split into two 4-film collections, the BIOGRAPHY: WWE Legends, Volume 1 and BIOGRAPHY: WWE Legends, Volume 2 DVDs will be available for the suggested retail price of $19.98, each.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS – VOLUME 1

What does it take to become a WWE Legend? BIOGRAPHY®: WWE LEGENDS, VOLUME 1 from A&E® Network and WWE Studios gives fans the ultimate ringside seat to the men behind the most iconic characters in WWE history. The documentaries are helmed by some of the industry’s foremost directors and top storytellers, and feature WWE executives and Superstars. Learn about the tragedies, triumphs, and meteoric rise to fame of WWE giants “Stone Cold” Steve Austin®, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper™, “Macho Man” Randy Savage®, and “Booker T®.”

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS – VOLUME 2

Get ready to rumble with BIOGRAPHY®: WWE LEGENDS, VOLUME 2 from A&E® Network and WWE Studios. This collection of documentaries pulls back the curtain on the twists, turns, and triumphs on the paths to fame and icon status for these WWE Legends. Helmed by some of the industry’s top directors and storytellers, these programs reveal that there is more than meets the eye in the over-the-top athleticism and alter-ego swagger of Shawn Michaels®, Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley, and Bret “Hitman” Hart.

CAST

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin — TV’s “WWE Raw,” “WWE Hall of Fame,” “WWE SmackDown”

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper — TV’s “WrestleMania 31,” “WWE Raw,” “WWE Hall of Fame”

“Macho Man” Randy Savage — TV’s “The X’s,” Spider-Man, “WWE Hall of Fame”

Booker T — TV’s “WWE Raw,” “WWE SmackDown,” “WWE Hall of Fame”

Shawn Michaels — TV’s “WWE NXT,” “WWE Survivor Series,” “WWE Raw”

Ultimate Warrior — TV’s “WWE Raw,” “WCW Monday Nitro,” “WWE Hall of Fame”

Mick Foley — TV’s “WWE Survivor Series,” “WWE Stories,” “WWE Story Time,” “WWE Hall of Fame”

Bret “Hitman” Hart — TV’s “WWE Raw,” “WWE NXT,” “WWE Hall of Fame”