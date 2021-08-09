Jon Stewart & Pete Davidson To Host Star-Studded Comedy Show at MSG To Benefit 9/11 Charities

In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the star-studded night will bring together many of the greatest comedians of our generation on stage at NYC’s iconic Madison Square Garden, produced by Live Nation. The event will one night only — September 12th, 2021.

Performers include Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes.

This event was the brainchild of Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson. James Dixon of Dixon Talent, Mike Berkowitz of WME, Tim Sarkes of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Geof Wills of Live Nation worked together to bring this event to fruition.

All proceeds from this event will benefit 9/11 charities.

Fans can get early access to tickets via Live Nation and MSG starting Wednesday, August 11th at 12pm ET until Thursday, August 12th at 10pm ET at Ticketmaster.com. General tickets are on sale starting Friday, August 13th at 12pm ET at Ticketmaster.com.

QUOTE FROM JON STEWART AND PETE DAVIDSON: “We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love.”

Additional info on this event:

In order to attend “NYC STILL RISING AFTER 20 YEARS: A COMEDY CELEBRATION,” all guests must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation. Full vaccination means the day of your event is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. Your proof of vaccination must be directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination, and can be displayed on your smartphone, by presenting a physical copy or by using the?New York State Excelsior Pass ?or NYC COVID Safe App?(Android?/?iOS).

No cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. All guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc., Dave Chappelle, Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Jimmy Fallon, Colin Jost, John Mulaney, Colin Quinn, Amy Schumer, Tom Segura, Jon Stewart, Wanda Sykes, Ronny Chieng, and Jay Pharoah own all rights in the content and materials delivered during their performance (the “Materials”). Any use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc and each artist is strictly prohibited and is punishable to the full extent of the law.