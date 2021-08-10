Dark Sky Films Sets August 20th Release Date For ‘Blood Conscious’ Starring Nick Damici

Dark Sky Films has announced the August 20th theatrical + digital/VOD release of BLOOD CONSCIOUS. Written and directed by Timothy Covell and produced by Christina Behnketarring, the film stars Nick Damici, DeShawn White, Lenny Thomas and Oghenero Gbaje. ‘Blood Conscious’ has quickly become a fan favorite at numerous festivals. Check out the official trailer and poster art for the film below.

Film Synopsis: Kevin, his older sister, Brittney, and her fiancé, Tony, set off to their parents’ lakeside cottage expecting a leisurely weekend getaway, but little did they expect the horror that awaits them.

Their holiday turns into a trip from hell as they enter a scene of mass murder, where their parents and neighbors this side of the lake all lie dead.

Terror strikes when the armed murderer confronts them, alleging to be fighting demonic forces that had possessed them all. They pin him down and lock him up in the cellar, but soon he claims to not to be alone down there.

As unexpected and traumatic events keep unfolding, they will have to find a way to survive the night without turning on each other, or becoming possessed.

Opening Cities (more to be announced)

International Horror & Scifi Film Festival/Phoenix, AZ

Popcorn Frights Film Festival/Miami, FL

Gateway Film Center/Columbus, OH

Screenland Cinemas/Kansas City, MO

FilmBar/Phoenix, AZ

Facets Cinematheque/Chicago, IL