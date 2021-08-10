TWIST: Michael Caine and Lena Headey Heist Thriller To Hit Blu-ray™ On September 28 Via Lionsgate

London’s greatest con artists just found a new recruit when Twist arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD September 28 from Lionsgate. A modern-day heist thriller set on the streets of London, Twist stars Academy Award® and Golden Globe® winner Michael Caine (Academy Award®: 1987, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Hannah and Her Sisters, 2000, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, The Cider House Rules; Golden Globe®: 1989, Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, Jack the Ripper, 1999, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Mandela and de Klerk), Golden Globe® and Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Lena Headey (Golden Globe®: 2017, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, “Game of Thrones,” Primetime Emmy®: 2014-2016; 2018-2019, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, “Game of Thrones”), Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Southpaw, Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Sally Collett (Killers Anonymous, The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, TV’s “403 Forbidden”), Jade Alleyne (TV’s “White Lines,” “Years and Years,” “The Lodge”), Sophie Simnett (TV’s “The Lodge,” Daybreak, Christmas Survival), Noel Clarke (TV’s “Bulletproof,” “Doctor Who,” Star Trek into Darkness), Franz Drameh (Edge of Tomorrow, TV’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” The Gentlemen), David Walliams (TV’s “Walliams & Friend, “Big School,” Murder Mystery), and Jason Maza (TV’s “Bulletproof,” “The Drowning,” The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud).

Twist will be available on Blu-ray™ + Digital and DVD for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $14.98, respectively.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Inspired by Charles Dickens’s iconic novel Oliver Twist, this action-fueled crime-thriller set in contemporary London follows the journey of Twist (Raff Law), a gifted graffiti artist trying to find his way after the loss of his mother. Lured into a street gang headed by the paternal Fagin (Oscar® winner Michael Caine), Twist is attracted to the lifestyle — and to Red (Sophie Simnett), an alluring member of Fagin’s crew. But when an art theft goes wrong, Twist’s moral code is tested as he’s caught between Fagin, the police, and a loose-cannon enforcer (Lena Headey).

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURE

The Artful Dodger: Twist’s Underworld