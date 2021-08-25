The Bronx Debut “Peace Pipe” Video In Support of New Album ‘Bronx VI’

The Bronx, who release their highly-anticipated new album, Bronx VI (Cooking Vinyl) this Friday, have released a Craig R. Stecyk-directed video for the song “Peace Pipe,” which can be seen below.

“Working with Craig Stecyk on the ‘Peace Pipe’ video was the first fit and a dream come true,” says Matt Caughthran of the Joshua Tree set performance clip. “The feel of the song matches Craig’s aesthetic perfectly and honestly just being around him is very inspiring. His style and vision will always be completely original and unique. They just don’t make ‘em like CRS anymore!”

The SoCal band previously partnered with Stecyk, founder of the famous Zephyr Surfshop that birthed the skate team of the same name and was the basis of the Dogtown documentary and film, for a limited edition Bronx X Craig Stecyk skate deck. Stecyk, in an interview with Juice Magazine said of his relationship with The Bronx: “I’ve known The Bronx since ’02 and have always been intrigued by both their sound and their demonic deconstructivist work ethic.”

As the band has done with each of the previously released singles, a collectible 7-inch is also available, with the “Peace Pipe” offering featuring artwork from famed U.K. graffiti artist/typographer Gary Stranger. A limited-edition capsule collecting highlighting the artwork can be viewed on the band’s webstore.

The band are currently on tour with Rancid and the Dropkick Murphys, playing Virginia Credit Union Live (Richmond) tonight, with the extensive U.S. tour wrapping up the trek on Oct. 16 at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The Bronx will also be featured on this year’s Riot Fest (Sept. 18) and Punk Rock Bowling (Sept. 25). Full list of dates below.

Album pre-orders are on-sale now (https://thebronx.lnk.to/bronxviPR) with the collection available digitally, on CD and on vinyl. The Bronx have unveiled six singles to date, with previous offerings including: “Mexican Summer” (https://youtu.be/W1ukLu1r4mk), “Curb Feelers” and its Estevan Oriol-directed video (https://youtu.be/lNJtdgtPggU), “White Shadow” (https://youtu.be/pliCeI6ZKps), “Superbloom” (https://youtu.be/Lwp0SRmJ_W0), and “Watering The Well” (https://youtu.be/WNxrYFjiTFQ). Each of the 11 songs on Bronx VI is being issued as a separate, limited-edition 7-inch, with the band partnering with an impressive group of artists for the series (including DabsMyla, Brian Montoiri and Jeremy Dean). The Bronx partnered with San Diego-based Fall Brewing Company, creating the limited-edition “Watering The Well” lager. Bronx VI was produced by Joe Barresi (Tool, Melvins, Bad Religion) at his House of Compression studio in Pasadena, Calif.

The Bronx tour dates:

with Dropkick Murphys and Rancid:

August 25 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!

August 27 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summerstage

August 28 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

August 31 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ Mann Music Center

September 1 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Health Care Amphitheater

September 27 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheatre

September 28 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

September 29 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoom Amphitheatre

October 1 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom Outdoors

October 2 Sandy, UT U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium

October 4 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

October 5 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

October 7 Palo Alto, CA Frost Amphitheater

October 9 Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC Festival Grounds

October 10 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

October 12 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

October 13 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 15 Las Vegas, NV Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

October 16 Los Angeles, CA Shrine LA Outdoors

Festival performances:

September 18 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 25 Las Vegas, NV Punk Rock Bowling

with Every Time I Die:

January 27 Brighton, UK Chalk

January 28 Nottingham, UK Rock City

January 29 Manchester, UK O2 Ritz

January 30 Liverpool, UK Invisible Wind Factory

February 1 Glasglow, UK SWG3 Galvanisers

February 2 Newcastle, UK Boiler Shop

February 3 Leeds, UK Stylus

February 4 Bristol, UK SWX

February 5 London, UK Roundhouse

ABOUT THE BRONX

The Bronx formed in 2002, releasing their self-titled debut album the following year. Over the Los Angeles-based band’s 19 year career, The Bronx have released five original albums under their original namesake, and three albums under their alter ego, Mariachi El Bronx. Both iterations of the now legendary SoCal outfit have been hailed for harnessing the “unleashed cries of youthful blue-collar anguish” (Los Angeles Times), and for writing “hard-hitting and catchy hard rock tracks” (Loudwire). The Bronx is Matt Caughthran (vocals), Joby J. Ford (guitar), Ken Horne (guitar), Brad Magers (bass) and Joey Castillo (drums).

