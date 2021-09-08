Josh Freese To Release ‘Just A Minute, Vol. 1’ On October 29th Via Loosegroove Records

Like many musicians during 2020, Josh Freese (drummer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, & composer) began writing and recording every day from home. Freese announced last May on social media, “In a series I’m calling ‘Quickies,’ I’ve recorded 1 min songs that I’ll start posting in the next day. Solely for the fact that it’s been the most fun I’ve had creatively in a long time and I’m getting off on it.” Sure enough, the songs (accompanied with original videos directed by Josh) went viral across Josh’s rabid social media fanbase. Now, the entire collection will be available to purchase.

Loosegroove Records, a label owned by Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) and Regan Hagar (Malfunkshun, Brad, Satchel), are excited to release Josh Freese Just A Minute, Vol. 1, which features 20 one-minute songs all written and composed by Josh Freese.

Some featured tracks on the record include “The Dwarves And The Queens” – Josh explains “I love the Dwarves and I love the Queens Of The Stone Age and have been a part of both their extended families for over 20 years. The bands were friends, had a big falling out years ago and it’s never been the same. I’ve always thought it was a shame and that they somehow should be friends again one day. I like ’em better together than apart….a couple of the last real rock n’ roll bands out there still doing it. This song comes from pure love for all those guys.”

“Heavy Metal Car Collection” garnered an impressive response from the interwebs when it was first posted earlier this year. Josh thoughtfully reflects on the cut, “If Cardi B can sing about her ‘Wet A** P***y’ I should be able to sing about some heavy metal guy’s car collection. The original title was “Vince Neil’s Car Collection” but I’m already talking about him in one of the other tracks (Headlock Headlock Nicolas Cage.) Vince doesn’t need two songs about him. Maybe my next record will be a whole Vince Neil concept album? With the state we find ourselves living in right now I think it’s my responsibility to talk about issues like this and hopefully get a dialogue going between people and make the world a better place. I know you know what I’m talking about.”

The record will be available on vinyl & digitally everywhere on October 29, 2021.

‘Josh Freese Just A Minute, Vol. 1’ Tracklisting

Side A

1. Aint Nuthin Funny Bout 2020

2. Where I Have To Go

3. The Dwarves and The Queens

4. Can’t Get Married, Can’t Get Buried

5. Baby’s First Beard

6. I Might Fix It

7. Headlock Headlock Nicolas Cage

8. The Ghost Of Hardy Fox

9. Disneyland Is Closed

10. Foaming Meats

Side B

1. Heavy Metal Car Collection

2. Wanda Is White

3. 2020 Blues

4. Get Help

5. Margot Robbie

6. I Took You To The Fair, Didn’t I Ruf

7. Your Body Is A Nightmare

8. Learning To Like It

9. Mom Buns

10. Lock Down

Josh Freese On Tour

with DEVO

9.19.21 Riot Fest – Chicago, IL

9.21.21 Radio City Music Hall- NY, NY

9.25.21 Performance Venue at Hollywood Park – LA, CA

9.26.21 Punk Rock Bowling Festival – Las Vegas, NV

5.14.22 Cruel World Festival – Pasadena, CA

5.15.22 Cruel World Festival – Pasadena, CA

with STING

9.30.21 – 10.01.21 Odeon of Herodes Atticus- Athens. Greece

10.29.21 – 11.13.21 Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

11.20.21 & 11.21.21 Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts – Greensboro, NC

with The Offspring

10.06.21 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

10.07.21 The x96 Nightmare Before Halloween – Salt Lake City, UT

10.09.21 Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA

About Josh Freese

Josh is most notably known for this work as a member of both The Vandals and Devo. He also has appeared on over 400+ records and has toured with bands such as Guns N Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer Paramore, Sting, The Replacements, Devo, The Vandals & more.

