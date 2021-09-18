Kiefer Sutherland To Release ‘Bloor Street’ Album In January 2022

Multi-faceted artist Kiefer Sutherland has announced a January 21st, 2022 release date for his highly anticipated third studio album, ‘Bloor Street’, will be followed by an extensive 24 date tour of the UK and Europe. The new album serves as a followup to his 2019 release, ‘Reckless & Me’.
Fans can pre-order the album today from the Official Music Store to gain access to the exclusive ticket presale which starts at 10am on Wednesday 22nd and ends at midnight Thursday 23rd.
The first 50 album pre-orders to make a ticket purchase for each show will receive an early entry pass to skip the queues! All UK and European tickets go on general-sale at 10am Friday 24th September.
A range of limited edition signed ‘Bloor Street’ bundles are now available to pre-order via Sutherland’s Official Music Store located at https://KSutherland.lnk.to/officialstore.
Kiefer Sutherland Tour Dates:
JANUARY 2022
28th – UK, Brighton, Chalk
29th – UK, Hull, Asylum
30th – UK, Norwich, UEA
FEBRUARY 2022
1st – UK, London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
2nd – UK, Manchester, O2 Ritz
3rd – UK, Cardiff, Tramshed
5th – UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy
6th – UK, Sheffield, Leadmill
7th – UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute
9th – UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall
10th – UK, Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom
11th – UK, Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket
13th – The Netherlands, Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg
15th – Germany, Stuttgart, Im Wizemann
16th – Switzerland, Bern, Bierhuebeli
17th – France, Paris, Café De La Danse
19th – Germany, Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
20th – Germany, Berlin, Metropol
21st – Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle
23rd – Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
24th – Austria, Linz, Posthof
25th – Germany, Munich, Backstage Werk
