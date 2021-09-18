Kiefer Sutherland To Release ‘Bloor Street’ Album In January 2022

Multi-faceted artist Kiefer Sutherland has announced a January 21st, 2022 release date for his highly anticipated third studio album, ‘Bloor Street’, will be followed by an extensive 24 date tour of the UK and Europe. The new album serves as a followup to his 2019 release, ‘Reckless & Me’.

Fans can pre-order the album today from the Official Music Store to gain access to the exclusive ticket presale which starts at 10am on Wednesday 22nd and ends at midnight Thursday 23rd.

The first 50 album pre-orders to make a ticket purchase for each show will receive an early entry pass to skip the queues! All UK and European tickets go on general-sale at 10am Friday 24th September.

A range of limited edition signed ‘Bloor Street’ bundles are now available to pre-order via Sutherland’s Official Music Store located at https://KSutherland.lnk.to/officialstore.

Kiefer Sutherland Tour Dates:

JANUARY 2022

28th – UK, Brighton, Chalk

29th – UK, Hull, Asylum

30th – UK, Norwich, UEA

FEBRUARY 2022

1st – UK, London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

2nd – UK, Manchester, O2 Ritz

3rd – UK, Cardiff, Tramshed

5th – UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy

6th – UK, Sheffield, Leadmill

7th – UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute

9th – UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

10th – UK, Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

11th – UK, Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket

13th – The Netherlands, Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

15th – Germany, Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

16th – Switzerland, Bern, Bierhuebeli

17th – France, Paris, Café De La Danse

19th – Germany, Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

20th – Germany, Berlin, Metropol

21st – Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle

23rd – Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

24th – Austria, Linz, Posthof

25th – Germany, Munich, Backstage Werk

