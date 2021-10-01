V/H/S/94 Set To Premiere On Shudder Oct. 6th — The Legendary Anthology Series Returns!

A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is set to premiere exclusively on Shudder on October 6th. The film serves as the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.
