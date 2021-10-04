Andy Grammer Announces 2022 Dates For ‘The Art of Joy Tour’

Acclaimed multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer, who is known for engaging, energizing and empowering audiences across the world with his chart-topping radio hits, has today announced his forthcoming The Art of Joy Tour. The 17-date run will kick off at Resorts World in Monticello, NY on Friday, February 4, 2022 with stops in Cleveland, Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco and more before wrapping on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Uptown Theatre in Napa, CA.

The announcement comes on the heels of Andy’s new single “Damn It Feels Good To Be Me,” which he wrote about boldly owning your individuality. It leans into irreverent and rhythmic pop energy that will leave anyone feeling great after one listen. The song has been one of the most added tracks at Adult Pop radio the past two weeks, just charted and has 60 percent of the stations at the format already spinning the song. Coast to coast major market support includes KBIG/LA, K101/San Francisco, KDMX/Dallas, WWBX/Boston and WDVD/Detroit. The official music video was recently released and features Andy celebrating the uniqueness of people at a wild karaoke dance party.

“Damn It Feels Good To Be Me” follows “Lease On Life,” a song created under the inspiration of a newfound perspective Andy gained during the pandemic. His second daughter was born two weeks into the lockdown, and as months rolled on with future touring and recording more uncertain than ever, he did a whole lot of soul-searching and grasped for meaning. Through personal analysis, some very helpful therapy, and a lot of time with his family, he began to derive self-worth from within rather than outside of himself, which helped realign his approach to music in the process.

Both tracks will be featured on Andy’s forthcoming fifth full-length album due out in early 2022.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 8 at 12 PM local time. There will be several pre-sales including a VIP pre-sale on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 AM local time, a Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday, October 6 at 10 AM local time and an artist pre-sale on Thursday, October 7 at 10 AM local time. Tickets can be purchased at AndyGrammer.com.

2022 THE ART OF JOY TOUR DATES:

Fri, Feb 4 – Monticello, NY – Resorts World

Sat, Feb 5 – Waterloo, NY – The Vine @ del Lago Resort

Mon, Feb 7 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Wed, Feb 9 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theater

Fri, Feb 11 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sat, Feb 12 – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino

Mon, Feb 14 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

Tues, Feb 15 – Albany, NY – The Egg Center for the Performing Arts

Thurs, Feb 17 – Chicago, IL – Park West

Sat, Feb 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Tues, Feb 22 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Wed, Feb 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Rockwell

Fri, Feb 25 – Pala, CA – Pala Casino Spa Resort

Sat, Feb 26 – Henderson, NV – Green Valley Ranch

Mon, Feb 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Wed, March 2 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Thurs, March 3 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre

ABOUT ANDY GRAMMER:

Multiplatinum troubadour Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His observations and affirmations pick you back up when you need it, affirm your potential, and encourage you to keep going. His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good,” platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah),” gold single “I Found You,” and the gold albums Andy Grammer and Magazines Or Novels. He has quietly generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart. When “Don’t Give Up On Me” soundtracked ESPN’s 13th Annual V Week for Cancer Reach, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award. Beyond selling out shows on multiple continents, he has electrified dozens of television shows, including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, American Idol, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Late Show with James Corden in addition to appearing as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Most recently, his 2019 offering, Naïve, arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Parade attested, “Each song on the album magically pinpoints its emotional target with brilliant composition and performance,” and People hailed it as “touching.” Once again, he makes a connection on his 2021 fifth full-length album led by the first song “Lease On Life.”

