Halsey’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ Film Experience Headed To HBO Max

Halsey’s IF I CAN’T HAVE LOVE, I WANT POWER Film Experience will debut on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7 on HBO Max in the U.S. as a Max Original film. HBO Max has acquired the film after a limited theatrical run in IMAX theaters, which broke nearly $1M at the box office after selling out in 70+ theaters globally.

Set to the music of Halsey’s fourth studio album, this one-of-a-kind film experience stars the two-time GRAMMY® nominee as the young and pregnant Queen Lila. After a shocking event, Lila unlocks a paranormal power within and discovers her ability to create life (and end it). Offering a stunning visual treat for fans, this evocative, horror-tinged fairytale explores the labyrinth of sexuality and birth. IF I CAN’T HAVE LOVE, I WANT POWER was written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley. The film was produced by Halsey, Jamee Ranta and Anthony Li. The album was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Halsey and the filmmakers were represented by WME and Endeavor Content in the distribution deal.

This Saturday, October 9, Halsey will make their fourth appearance as musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.” “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” recently debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart – their third consecutive release to top the tally. Hailed as Halsey’s best album yet by Vulture, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” also topped Billboard’s Alternative Albums, Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts and claimed the #1 position on the Spotify Top 10 Global Album Debuts chart.

In a four-star review, NME praised the album as “an intricate and an endlessly compelling artistic statement that only Halsey could have made.” Pitchfork observed, “Halsey lets horror—of the body, of the mind, of mortality—radiate outward. The result is alluring and spectral. It’s their best work yet.” SPIN said, “Halsey is not a woman, they’re a rock God. And IICHLIWP proves she’s earned the title.”

