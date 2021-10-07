Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal Dates For 2022 Global Tour

Rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the official dates for their 2022 Global Tour. The tour will feature very special guests The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, plus Thundercat and King Princess.

The 32-city global stadium tour kicks off on Saturday, June 4th at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain with stops in London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and many more before wrapping up in Arlington at Globe Life Field on September 18th. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and all round cosmic musician John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the U.S. Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 15 at 10am local time at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. All seat levels and price tiers will still be available to purchase at this time.

PRESALE: Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale begins Saturday, October 9th at 10am local time in North America, and Wednesday, October 13th at 10am local time in Europe. RHCP fan presale runs through Thursday, October 14 at 10pm local time on RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the North American dates before the general public beginning Friday, October 8 at 10am local time through Thursday, October 14 at 10pm local time. The American Express Presale for Netherlands, Spain and France shows begins on Monday 11th October at 10am local time and will be available until Thursday 14th October at 10pm local time. American Express® Cardmembers in the UK will have access to reserved tickets for the tour dates in London, Manchester and Glasgow at public onsale on Friday 15th October at 10am local time.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2022 WORLD TOUR DATES:

Europe

Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic=

Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark=

Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Stadium=

Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford=

Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium~

Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park~

Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park~

Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium=

Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France~

Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion=

North America

Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium+

Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium+

Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park^

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^^

Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park^

Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium^

Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium^

Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^

Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^

Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium^

Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park^

Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^

Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

#with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around, and have not just fallen off the turnip truck, but to a man, they have never been more thrilled, bursting with commitment and purpose, as they are regarding this upcoming tour. They have no interest in resting on past accolades, awards or commercial success, this is a mission, they intend to channel the most mighty spirits, and give everything they’ve got.

