‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2 To Debut January 9th On HBO; Teaser Trailer Unveiled

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES, starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine, debuts its nine-episode second season with two new episodes SUNDAY, JANUARY 9th (10:00-11:25pm ET/PT), followed by additional half-hour episodes on subsequent Sundays at the same time. The series debuts on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Created, written and executive produced by Danny McBride (HBO’s “Vice Principals” and “Eastbound & Down”), and marking his third HBO comedy series from Rough House Pictures, THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire. McBride collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also serve as executive producers and directors.

Season two returning cast includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine (“Pitch Perfect”) as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson (HBO’s “Vice Principals”) as Judy Gemstone, John Goodman (HBO’s “Treme,” “The Connors”) as Eli Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman (“Longmire”) as Amber Gemstone, Tony Cavalero (“School of Rock”) as Keefe Chambers, Tim Baltz (“Drunk History”) as BJ, Skyler Gisondo (“Booksmart”) as Gideon Gemstone and Greg Alan Williams (“Greenleaf”) as Martin Imari.

Returning recurring cast includes Walton Goggins (Critics’ Choice Award-winner for HBO’s “Vice Principals”) as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles (Grammy winning recording artist) as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, Jody Hill (“The Legacy of a White Tail Deer Hunter”) as Levi, Valyn Hall (“The Act”) as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont (“Mosaic”) as Pontious Gemstone and Gavin Munn (“Raising Dion”) as Abraham Gemstone. New recurring cast additions this season include Jason Schwartzman (“Fargo”) as Thaniel Block, Eric Roberts (“Suits”) as Junior, Eric Andre (“Bad Trip”) as Lyle Lissons and Jessica Lowe (“Miracle Workers”) as Lindy Lissons.

The Ringer praised season one for being “darkly rich,” while AV Club hailed it as “truly divine.” IndieWirecalled the cast “miraculous” while Uproxx noted it is “Danny McBride’s best work yet.”

Season two of THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES is created and written by Danny McBride; directed and executive produced by Danny McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; consulting produced by Grant Dekernion, Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas.

