Pennywise Frontman Jim Lindberg Talks the Glory Days of Punk; New Solo Album on Sailor Jerry Podcast

Jim Lindberg is stepping into the spotlight in this week’s episode of the Sailor Jerry podcast. The legendary laid-back frontman of SoCal punk rock lifers Pennywise settles in with host Matt Caughthran to discuss the band’s unbelievable 30+ year career. Matt also takes a look under the hood of Jim’s debut solo album, Songs from the Elkhorn Trail, which comes out November 19th! In addition, the pair reminisce about the glory days of Los Angeles punk and pay homage to some of the best to ever pick up a microphone.

Formed in 1988, Pennywise started as a skate punk band out of Hermosa Beach, California, before exploding into the punk rock stratosphere. Over three decades after the band’s inception, Jim still rocks it hard at festivals and shows around the world with guitarist Fletcher Dragge, bassist Randy Bradbury (carrying on the legacy of founding bassist Jason Thirsk), and drummer Byron McMackin. His upcoming album, which is acoustic, finds Jim taking time to slow down and get deeply introspective.

Inspired by Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins’ KTRG radio show Old Ironsides, Sailor Jerry is a joyously rebellious podcast journey. Released every other Thursday at noon EST, Sailor Jerry pays homage to all the things its creators love most, from tattooing and travel, to food, music and beyond. Hosted by the Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran, past guests on the show have included Danielle Colby of American Pickers, The Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist, rapper and Queen of bounce music Big Freedia, and painter and tattoo artist Rose Hardy.

Listen to the Sailor Jerry podcast here.

