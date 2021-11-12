Leslie Odom, Jr.’s Releases ‘The Christmas Album’ For The First Time On Vinyl

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr.’s holiday album, The Christmas Album, is available for the first time on vinyl, in addition to CD and digital formats – listen HERE. The 10-track album features a collection of beloved traditional favorites together with newly penned, original tracks “Snow” and “Heaven & Earth.”

On The Christmas Album, Leslie reimagines timeless holiday hits including “Last Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” and more. The album also features songs with special guests including his version of the Christmas classic, “Little Drummer Boy,” performed with the Mzansi Youth Choir, who offer a beautiful, youthful sound, providing a unique blend of energy, spirit, and devotion to South African music. It also features a new version of “Winter Song” featuring Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Cynthia Erivo.

Broadway star, singer, actress, and Leslie’s wife, Nicolette Robinson, joins him on a traditional Chanukah song, “Ma’oz Tzur,” which pays homage to their own diverse, extended family coming together around the holiday season. By including a few non-Christmas songs on the album, Leslie’s goal was to spread the message of inclusion, stressing how important it is to respect and celebrate our differences, now more than ever.

Of the album, Leslie shares, “Man lemme tell you…we sang our hearts on this album. We needed to. I believe you’ll hear it and feel it when you listen.” The Christmas Album marks Leslie’s second holiday album following Simply Christmas, which he re-released in winter 2017 as a deluxe edition in winter with new arrangements and new songs. The holiday album hit #1 on iTunes and Billboard Jazz Charts.

The Christmas Album follows Mr., Leslie’s third album and first of all-original material, released in November 2019.

‘The Christmas Album’ Tracklisting

Snow Last Christmas Little Drummer Boy (feat. Mzansi Youth Choir) Winter Song (feat. Cynthia Erivo) It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas O Holy Night Ma’oz Tzur (feat. Nicolette Robinson) Mele Kalikimaka (feat. The Walls Group & Michea Walls) Auld Lang Syne Heaven & Earth

About Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted, award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author, and actor. With a career that spans all performance genres, he has received recognition with Tony and Grammy Awards as well as Emmy and, most recently, two Academy Award nominations for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music. Odom starred and performed the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke in the critically acclaimed Amazon film adaptation of the Olivier Award-nominated play, One Night in Miami, directed by Regina King. His portrayal of the soul icon has been met with widespread praise and critical acclaim, earning him nominations for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Critics’ Choice Award, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others. King also enlisted Odom to write, compose, and perform the film’s original song, “Speak Now,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar and Critics’ Choice Award for Best Song as well as several other award nominations. Odom has released four highly lauded studio albums, including two holiday records and his chart-topping, self-titled debut. He has performed at the White House, Super Bowl, and on hallowed stages such as Lincoln Center, Rockefeller Center, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In 2018, he published his first book, Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher and Never Stop Learning. Odom can also be heard voicing the character of ‘Owen Tillerman’ in the Apple TV+ animated musical-comedy series Central Park, for which he received a 2020 Emmy nomination, as well as captivating audiences as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the filmed musical performance of the original Broadway production of Hamilton released in 2020 on Disney+. His other projects include recently released The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase’s Award-winning HBO series The Sopranos, and Needle in A Timestack written and directed by John Ridley. Additional film and television credits include the limited series Love in the Time of Corona, Harriet, Murder on the Orient Express, Only, Red Tails and Smash.

