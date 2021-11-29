‘CHUCKY’ Officially Renewed For A Killer Second Season On SYFY and USA Network!

It’s official! Don Mancini‘s ‘CHUCKY’ has been greenlit for a highly-anticipated second season! The horror series will hit Syfy and USA Network will drop in 2022.

Chucky features an all-star cast with includes the iconic voice of Brad Dourif, alongside series’ alumni Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise McCarthy and Jennifer Tilly. The new cast includes Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Lexa Doig and Devon Sawa.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

The season finale of “Chucky” airs Tuesday, Nov 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA and SYFY. Season 1 of “Chucky” is available to stream on Peacock starting December 1st, 2021.

Most importantly, check out the teaser for Season 2 below!

i always come back ? new season of #chucky coming 2022 pic.twitter.com/x24mc3uCVN — Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) November 29, 2021

