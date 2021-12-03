R&B Legend Mary J. Blige Releases Music Video? and Two New Singles

9x Grammy award winning and Oscar nominated artist, producer, and actress Mary J. Blige releases two brand new singles, “Good Morning Gorgeous,” and “Amazing,” featuring DJ Khaled today in addition to dropping a new music video for “Good Morning Gorgeous” at 10AM EST, directed by Eif Rivera. Additionally, her upcoming 15th studio album, GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS, is set to drop on Friday, February 11th, 2022, leading into a historic performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. All new music is being released through her own banner, Mary Jane Productions, and in partnership with 300 Entertainment. “Good Morning Gorgeous”and “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled are available to purchase or stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Deezer.

Check out the Good Morning Gorgeous video HERE.

“Working on this new album has been so much fun,” said Mary J. Blige. “I’m excited for my fans to hear these first two songs to give them a taste of what’s to come. I’m grateful to all my collaborators and partners who have walked with me through this process and even more grateful to my fans who I hope have a blast with this new music.”

“It is my great pleasure to officially welcome Mary J. Blige, and her Mary Jane and Beautiful Life Production team to the 300 family,” said Kevin Liles, CEO and Cofounder of 300 Entertainment. “Mary, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, represents the independent mindset and voice that needs to be amplified across the globe. Her influence on our culture and her unwavering commitment to women around the world is unmatched. I am so proud to collaborate, and I look forward to building a great business with her in the future.”

“Good Morning Gorgeous” was written by Blige alongside D’Mile, H.E.R., David “Lucky Daye” Brown, and Tiara Thomas. The song was produced by D’Mile for Medinah Entertainment, Inc. and H.E.R., featuring guitar and background vocals by H.E.R.

“Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled was written by Blige alongside Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney, DJ Khaled, Street Runner, Tarik Azzouz, Willie Cobbs, and Ellas McDaniels. The song was produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER and Tarik Azzouz. The song contains excerpts from Willie Cobbs’ “You Don’t Love Me” and samples from Dawn Penn’s recording of “You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)”.

For more information, please visit https://www.maryjblige.com/

ABOUT MARY J. BLIGE

Iconic Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, Oscar-nominated actress, producer and philanthropist, Mary J. Blige is a figure of inspiration, transformation and empowerment making her one of the defining voices of the contemporary music era. With a track record of eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards (plus a staggering 32 nominations), two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, and a SAG nomination, among many other accolades, Blige has cemented herself as a global superstar. And in the ensuing years, the singer/songwriter has attracted an intensely loyal fan base—responsible for propelling worldwide sales of more than 50 million albums.

Influenced at an early age by the music of Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan and Gladys Knight, Blige brought her own gritty, urban-rooted style—fusing hip-hop, soul and honest, frank lyrics—to the forefront on her 1992 debut album What’s the 411? The multi-platinum set, executive produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs, quickly spun off several hits, including two No. R&B No. 1s: You Remind Me and Real Love. Blige helped redefine R&B and began forging a unique niche for herself on the more personal second album, 1994’s My Life. She is loved for her passionate, chart-topping hits like “Be Without You”, “No More Drama” and “Family Affair” all of which have made her a force in music.

Each subsequent album reads like a chapter from an autobiography: Share My World (1997), Mary (1999), No More Drama (2001), Love & Life (2003), the multiple Grammy-winning and hit-spewing The Breakthrough (2005), Growing Pains (2007), Stronger with Each Tear (2009), My Life II… The Journey Continues (2011), A Mary Christmas (2013) and The London Sessions (2014). Along the way, she’s lined up a string of hit singles, including Not Gon’ Cry, Love Is All We Need, Seven Days, All That I Can Say, Family Affair and Just Fine.

Blige released her 14th studio album Strength of a Woman in 2017. The first single, “Thick of It,” held the number 1 spot on the Urban AC Chart for 16 consecutive weeks after its release in November. Blige also scored her latest #1 single off this album with “U + Me (Love Lesson).”

In the summer of 2019, Blige was honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement award, and completed a U.S Summer tour with New York rapper Nas.

On the acting side, Blige starred as Florence Jackson in the 2017 Netflix breakout film Mudbound, to which she received critical acclaim including two Academy Award nominations for Best Support Actress and Best Original Song. She starred in the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy,” which premiered on the platform in February 2019.

In April 2020, Blige voiced “Queen Essence” in Dreamworks’ TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie, and starred in Paramount’s Body Cam, alongside Nat Wolff, that was released digitally in May 2020. Blige dropped a new single entitled “Can’t Be Life,” an original song for Body Cam that speaks candidly to the current times and is featured over the end credits of the film. Blige is currently starring in STARZ’s POWER BOOK II: GHOST, a new television series inspired by the original show, POWER, that premiered in September 2020 and recently premiered its second season on the network.

On the producing side, Blige launched her production company, Blue Butterfly, and signed a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate. Blige most recently Executive Produced Lifetime’s The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel. The biopic marked the highest-rated original movie for Lifetime since 2016.

Blige has also entered the fashion and beauty realm with her jewelry line “Sister Love” with long-time friend Simone I. Smith and her “Love Me” lipstick line with MAC Cosmetics. Most recently, she launched her own wine collection, Sun Goddess Wines, in collaboration with the internationally prestigious Fantinel Winery. The collection currently includes two wines that are now available nationwide, an Italian Pinot Grigio Ramato and an Italian Sauvignon Blanc.

In 2020, Blige wrote and performed a new song for the celebrated documentary Belly of the Beast entitled “See What You’ve Done.” The documentary uncovers illegal sterilizations in women’s prisons in the Department of Corrections in California and was filmed over a period of seven years. Blige also recently starred as Dinah Washington in the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, alongside Jennifer Hudson, which was released in August 2020.

Most recently, Blige worked with Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth and Amazon on the documentary “Mary J Blige’s My Life” celebrating the 25th anniversary of her famed album My Life. Blige is not only the subject of the documentary, where she reflects on her nearly 30-year career within the music industry, but also serves as an Executive Producer through her own production company Blue Butterfly. She also wrote an original song for the documentary, Hourglass. The documentary was released via Amazon Prime Video on June 25, 2021.???????

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.