Melvin Brewing and Kühl® Launch NEW Scenario Porter with KÜHL® Giveaways and a Clothing Drive!

Get the warm fuzzies this holiday season with a new collaborative release from Melvin Brewing and premier outdoor apparel brand Kühl®. In conjunction with Scenario Porter’s debut, Melvin and KÜHL® are giving back to the local communities where Melvin’s beer is sold and warming bodies on the outside by giving regional charities one premium quality KÜHL® jacket for every 10 cases or two kegs of Scenario Porter sold.

Scenario Porter is available in limited release for three months starting Nov. 1 at select retailers coast-to-coast.

A robust porter made with oats and midnight wheat, Scenario Porter (6% ABV/MSRP $9.99/12-ounce six pack) is a beer fit to warm your insides with the rich, warming flavors of burnt sugar, cocoa and toast. It’s the first in a series of rotating seasonal releases from Melvin focusing on less-hoppier beer styles.

Melvin Field Hoperatives will be hosting Scenario Porter tap events throughout the country where they’ll collect gently-used gear and warm clothing in good condition for donation to regional charities. Everyone who shows up at an event with donations will be entered to win a KÜHL® jacket of their own.

“As a fellow independent brand, we feel a kinship with the good folks at Melvin. We are proud and honored to collaborate on such a worthwhile promotion,” says Jonny Atencio, Director of Strategic Partnerships, KÜHL®.

Availability: Look for Scenario Porter in 12-ounce six-packs starting Nov. 1 at independent retailers in WA; OR; CA; ID; MT; AK; WY; CO; UT; SD; NE; MO; OH; MA; RI; DC; VA; and FL.

About Melvin Brewing

Melvin Brewing was born in the back of a Thai restaurant in 2009, when founder Jeremy Tofte decided to bring beers from the future to Jackson, WY. A 20-gallon brew system quickly grew into a 3-barrel system, and award-winning beers like Melvin IPA, 2×4 Double IPA and Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb were served alongside Asian street food, classic kung fu films and old school hip-hop. After winning Small Brewpub of the Year at Great American Beer Festival in 2015, a 30-barrel production facility was opened in Alpine, Wyoming, population 750. Shortly thereafter, Melvin started shipping beer across the U.S. and went on to win Brewery Group of the Year at GABF in 2017. Embracing the chaos and riding the wave, Melvin Brewing is now ready to take its world class beers on a worldwide tour.

About Kühl®

KÜHL’s story as an independent brand began in the snow-covered peaks of the Wasatch Mountains. Relentless weather and challenging conditions taught us that if you’re courageous, remain humble, stay hungry, are kind to your community, then the independents will thrive. We don’t have shareholders or VC investors. Our livelihood depends on you and your satisfaction with our product. We never forget it.

