Official Trailer Debuts For Sean Ellis’ ‘The Cursed’ Starring Boyd Holbrook and Kelly Reilly

LD Entertainment announced today they will release Sean Ellis’ gothic thriller The Cursed on February 18, 2022 wide in theaters. Written and direct by Sean Ellis, The Cursed stars Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman, The Fugitive, Logan), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone, True Detective, Above Suspicion) and Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Night Manager) in a reimagining of the werewolf legend for a modern-day audience. The film is produced by Ellis, Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, and executive produced by Alison Semenza and Jacob Yakob. Ellis also shot the film. Formerly titled Eight for Silver, the film premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

Filmmaker Sean Ellis commented, “Sundance is always an incredible place to showcase your work. In the time that has followed that valuable experience, we took the opportunity to invigorate the film with an updated score by Lorne Balfe; we changed much of the CGI and decided to put back much of the original in-camera effects. We also elevated elements of the story that pay tribute to the incredible multitude of layers that live within the horror genre.”

LD’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon said, “We set out to make a genre film with an incredibly talented filmmaker. Sean Ellis has created a story that is so much more than that: it’s timely, scary as hell, and most importantly unique. We are thrilled for people to finally see Sean’s striking vision on the big screen.”

In the late 1800s, a once-peaceful remote country village is under attack—but by who or what, no one knows. Villagers spread rumors of a cursed land, supernatural forces, and even demonic creatures, as the disappearances and killings continue. Pathologist John McBride arrives to investigate the danger, only to discover something much deeper and more sinister than he ever could have imagined.

Sean Ellis is an Oscar and BAFTA-nominated director and photographer. His films include Metro Manilawhich won three British Independent Film Awards (Best Independent British Film, Director, Best Achievement in Production) and the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, Cashback which won the C.I.C.A.E. Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival; and Anthropoid which won the Audience Award at the Czech Lions.

Founded in 2007 by veteran film producer Mickey Liddell, LD Entertainment is an independent film studio that has financed and produced over forty feature films. A force in the entertainment industry, LD’s work includes award-winning theatrical dramas and documentaries, widely accessible family fare, and a slate of edgy comedies. Most recently, LD financed and produced the acclaimed documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. Previous titles include Judy, Jackie, the Academy Award® nominated Biutiful and the award – winning documentary Biggest Little Farm.

