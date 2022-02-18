LIT Announce U.S. Dates For “SPRING LOADED” Tour

Legendary rockers LIT have announced their first batch of US tour dates in over three years today. The trek dubbed, “Spring Loaded” is set to begin May 4 in Flint, MI along with a date at Sony Hall in New York City May 10 and then wrapping up at Mohegan Sun Casino June 4. Special guests Heart Attack Man here and Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts here will complete the bill for a night of non-stop rock-n-roll.

Prior to the US run, Lit will accompany Bowling For Soup throughout the UK for a two week tour in April. All dates are on sale now HERE A full slate of dates (as well as very special album news) will be announced very soon.

Lit have also released a live performance video below of their latest single, “Yeah Yeah Yeah”, and are currently working in the laboratory on their seventh full-length rock opus slated for an early summer release.

In addition, Lit recently revealed a four part documentary style podcast about their iconic song, “MY OWN WORST ENEMY” that was produced for Round Hill Music by Osiris Media. Listen to My Own Worst Enemy, The Podcast. Presented by Round Hill Music HERE

Over four episodes, they explore the impact that this iconic track has had on music and pop culture and the enduring legacy of the band Lit. Conversations with the band and musical peers like Butch Walker, Adrian Young of No Doubt, and Noodles from the Offspring, as well as label executives, radio hosts, professional songwriters and musicologists tell the story behind the seminal song that has been in constant rotation since its release in 1999.

“Spring Loaded” Tour Dates

Lit with Heart Attack Man and Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts

( * = does not include Tuk Smith)

( ^ = does not include Heart Attack Man)

Wednesday, May 4th : Flint, MI @ Machine Shop*

Thursday, May 5th : Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Friday, May 6th : Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

Saturday, May 7th : Buffalo, NY @ Showplace Theater*

Sunday, May 8th : Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

Tuesday, May 10th : New York, NY @Sony Hall^

Wednesday, May 11: Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

Thursday, May 12th : Charlotte, NC @ Amos’

Friday, May 13th : Columbia, SC @ Savage Craft Ale Works

Saturday, May 14th : Sanford, NC @ Wampus Cat Music Festival*^

Sunday, May 15th : Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Boathouse

Thursday, June 2: Millville, NJ – Levoy Theatre*^

Friday, June 3: Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall*^

Saturday, June 4: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Casino*^

About LIT:

Lit is considered one of the preeminent bands to have come out of the post-grunge era of the late 90’s and helped define an entire generation of SoCal power punk with hard-charging hits like “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Miserable,” “Zip-Lock,”, and “Lipstick & Bruises.” The band has released 6 worldwide studio albums, including their RIAA Certified Platinum A Place in the Sun, and will be releasing new material in 2022.

The band has remained one of the most active bands from that era and still consists of three original and primary members including brothers Ajay (lead vocals) and Jeremy Popoff (lead guitar), and Kevin Baldes (bass). Their double platinum mega-hit “My Own Worst Enemy” is one of the most broadcasted, covered, karaoke’d, recognizable rock hits of the last 20 years and won them a Billboard Music Award for Modern Rock Song of the Year. Their unforgettable video for “Miserable” featuring Pamela Anderson was one of the top 10 most played songs of 2000. Lit continues to actively tour their “high-octane performances that have thrilled millions of fans across the world.” (Center Stage Magazine). “The common thread that never changes with Lit is that you can tell the Popoff brothers are in the mix,” Jeremy says with pride. “I’m still playing a Fender Telecaster or a Gibson Les Paul down to my knees, through a Marshall amp with an overdrive stomp box pedal, and Ajay still sounds like Ajay.”

Their new music promises to deliver the catchy sing-able Lit rockers they have become known for, all while evolving with their lifelong fans. “We’ve taken everyone on a hell of a ride,” says Ajay. “Our fans have allowed us to follow whatever path we’ve chosen. Now, we really want them to feel like we delivered on this batch of songs.”

“When you’re listening to Lit, I hope you get to escape from the world for a little bit,” Jeremy states. “We hope you feel like, ‘Damn. In the middle of the shit storm that was 2020 and 2021, these guys managed to dial it back to a more innocent time’.”

