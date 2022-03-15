JACK QUAID’s Sci-Fi Novella ‘STAR BLASTER’ Featuring Illustrations by Butcher Billy Now Available Digitally!

STAR BLASTER, the latest pulp novella from author Jack Quaid featuring illustrations by Butcher Billy, is now available from digital publisher, NeoText. The sci-fi thrill ride is the second of three collaborations between Quaid and Butcher Billy, following this month’s earlier release of ANONYMOUS JANE, an explosive spy thriller featuring a terminally ill assassin on a suicide mission.

The third novella, BLOODY MAYHEM, is releasing later this Spring and is already in development as a feature film.

STAR BLASTER & ANONYMOUS JANE ARE NOW DIGITALLY AVAILABLE!

Official ‘STAR BLASTER’ Synopsis: One thousand years from now, the human race has spread out and conquered galaxies far and wide. For all our achievements our biggest failure is the forgotten path back to planet Earth. Some want to find the lost planet to preserve our culture, others want it for its natural resources, but for war-hero-turned-outlaw, Axel Black, Earth is the home to his long-lost father.



After being arrested for a heist, ultimate lone wolf Axel Black is offered a full pardon if he retrieves the last known map back to Earth. Easy. Or it would be if the map wasn’t located on the surface of a planet that’s about to implode.



He has twenty-four-hours, a blaster on his hip and a seriously bad attitude. Will that be enough to find the map and discover the secrets to his childhood before the way back to Earth is lost forever?



Star Blaster is classic Jack Quaid! Full of excitement, fun, action and with all the boring bits cut out. For fans of Escape from New York and Battlestar Galactica with a dash of Star Wars thrown in.

Official ‘ANONYMOUS JANE’ Synopsis: When diplomacy fails, they send in Jane.



For close to fifteen years, Jane has been the tip of the sword when it comes to overthrowing governments, assassinating world leaders, and stealing the most sensitive of secrets.



But when Jane finds out on the same day that she is both pregnant and dying of a terminal illness, her life is thrown into turmoil. That is until she’s presented with a suicide mission: steal an internet master key from Russian Intelligence, save the world and access a cure for her deadly disease.



Anonymous Jane blasts across the page, dragging the spy genre out of the past and throwing it into the here-and-now.



Start this explosive thriller today.

About NeoText:

NeoText is a digital publisher dedicated to producing “visual pulp” in the form of quality short-form genre fiction and larger-than-life true stories, with illustrations by popular artists in the comic and pop art worlds. Driven by big ideas and powerful imagery, the company not only publishes creative content from established storytellers and investigative journalists, they have layered in a script-to-screen pipeline, with multiple novellas in development with top-shelf creatives and studios, including Simon Kinberg, David Leitch, RZA, AMC, and Amazon Studios.

Formed by Addictive Pictures’ Russell Ackerman & John Schoenfelder, and Producer Jay Schuminsky, NeoText’s executive creative team also includes Editorial Director Allan Guthrie (Edgar-nominated author & editor).

Beyond script and screen, the NeoText website is host to a Culture section, featuring interviews conducted by Howard Chaykin with crime writers and comic creators, long-form journalism, and regular “Click-In Movie” reviews curated by the passionate team at Cinephilia & Beyond.

About The Author:

Between the years 1980 and 1999, American novelist JACK QUAID produced a series of fun and wild stories where anything could happen, and with Quaid behind the typewriter, they usually did. He called these books his Electric Mayhem series.

Jack Quaid was born in West Hollywood, California, in 1953. He won a scholarship to UCLA but dropped out after six months to “learn how to write.” Two years later, he sold his first short story to Startling Mystery Magazine, but it was the publication of his novel The City on the Edge of Tomorrow in 1980 and the film adaptation starring Bruce Dern that set him on his way.

Fearing his initial success would fade, Quaid wrote obsessively for the next two decades and published under many pseudonyms. It’s unknown just how many books he produced during this period, but despite the name on the jacket, savvy readers always knew they were reading a Jack Quaid novel within the first few pages.

His books have long been out of print, and they now live on the dusty shelves of secondhand bookstores and in the memories of those who have been lucky enough to read them.

Quaid’s current whereabouts are unknown.

About The Illustrator:

BUTCHER BILLY takes what is considered pop culture from a variety of sources—music, movies, comics, games, books etc—and mashes them all together to come up with something that draws on nostalgia, while, at the same time, provides the audience with a fresh take on a familiar scene. He’s not even going to apologize. It’s that sort of rule-breaking, devil may care, chaotic attitude that inspires Billy’s art.

