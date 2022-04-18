Darius Rucker Announces Summer Tour Dates Across U.S. and Canada

Multi-Platinum star Darius Rucker has announced plans for a summer run of shows, bringing a who’s who of rising Nashville stars along on 14 dates while also appearing at several fairs, festivals and special events. Together with Tyler Booth, Daves Highway, Larry Fleet, Caylee Hammack, Ryan Hurd, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane and Tenille Townes, Rucker will visit cities across the U.S. and Canada from July through September.

Tickets to several dates are on sale now, with tickets to most newly announced dates on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time via DariusRucker.com and on sale dates for remaining shows to follow, as noted below.

The announcement follows Rucker’s recently concluded spring theater tour, which brought the three-time GRAMMY winner to iconic venues across the country he had never previously played, earning rave reviews along the way and setting the stage for a lively summer of music.

“With a six-piece band, he delivered a simple, straightforward, delightful 90 minutes of country and pop, with songs from his solo repertoire and from Hootie & the Blowfish,” noted the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of his show at the city’s Fox Theater. At Detroit’s venue of the same name, the Oakland Press remarked that his “potent” performance was “genuinely special,” while The Boot celebrated his “charm and enthusiasm” on display at New York City’s Beacon Theater while “showcasing his mastery of country music” with his “sheer vocal power” and “roguish charm.”

Rucker also recently announced the 13th annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert set for Monday, June 6 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The perennially popular event serves as an unofficial kickoff to the week of CMA Fest in Music City and has raised over $2.5 million to date for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more information, visit www.DariusRucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.

Upcoming Darius Rucker Tour Dates

* denotes newly announced dates on sale April 22

^ denotes newly announced dates on sale May 6

# denotes newly announced date with on sale information TBA

June 6 – Nashville, Tenn. | Ryman Auditorium (Darius and Friends)

June 9 – Nashville, Tenn. | Nissan Stadium (CMA Fest)

June 18 – Nashville, Tenn. | Bridgestone Arena (Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour 2022)

June 23* – Cleveland, Ohio | Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (with Tyler Booth)

June 24* – Huber Heights, Ohio | Rose Music Center at The Heights (with Tyler Booth)

June 25 – Interlochen, Mich. | Interlochen Center for the Arts (with Tyler Booth)

June 29 – Anchorage, Alaska | Backyard Country BBQ

July 8 – Cavendish, P.E.I. | Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 15# – Memphis, Tenn. | venue TBA

July 16* – Rogers, Ark. | Walmart AMP (with Ryan Hurd & Elvie Shane)

July 21 – Paso Robles, Calif. | California Mid-State Fair (with Lindsay Ell)

July 22* – Phoenix, Ariz. | Arizona Federal Theatre (with Caylee Hammack)

July 28* – Bend, Ore. | Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

July 30 – Cowichan, B.C. | Sunset Music Festival

July 31 – Merritt, B.C. | Rockin’ River Music Festival

August 25 – Tryon, N.C. | Night in the Country Carolinas

August 26* – Wilmington, N.C. | Live Oak Bank Pavilion (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

August 27* – Doswell, Va. | Meadow Event Park (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

September 2* – Bridgeport, Conn. | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 3* – Bethel, N.Y. | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 4* – Gilford, N.H. | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 9^ – Tulsa, Okla. | Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort (with Tyler Booth)

September 10^ – Camdenton, Mo. | Lake Ozarks Amphitheater (with Tyler Booth)

About Darius Rucker

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Diamond-certified debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 9x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021. Follow up single “My Masterpiece” is available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker supports the MUSC Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina and has also raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. Rucker has also advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.