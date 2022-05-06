ARCADE FIRE Announce Dates For Fall World Tour

Following the universally rapturous reception to singles “The Lightning I, II” and “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” Arcade Fire‘s “excellent sixth album” (The New Yorker) WE is being released to the world in its entirety today, May 6th, 2022, via Columbia Records at http://af.lnk.to/_we.

WE’s release coincides with the announcement of Arcade Fire’s fall World Tour. In the wake of surprise underplays including New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre, New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Coachella’s Mojave Tent and KOKO in London, the WE world tour will bring the full production of Arcade Fire’s “must-see live act” (Variety) experience to global stages, launching in Dublin on Tuesday, August 30th and running through December 1st in Toronto. The North American leg of the WE tour — featuring very special guest Beck playing a nightly acoustic set — will kick off October 28th in Washington D.C., while Europe will include special guest Feist for all shows.

Tickets for all dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 13th at 10am local time. Arcade Fire has partnered with PLUS1 (http://www.plus1.org) so that $1/£1/€1 per ticket goes to KANPE (http://www.kanpe.org), and their work bringing support to the most vulnerable communities in Haiti. For further information on this initiative, visit www.arcadefire.com.

Presale: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the Arcade Fire 2022 tour in the U.S. through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have first access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Monday, May 9th at 10am local time until Thursday, May 12th at 10pm local time. For more details and to sign up, visit Verizon Up.

Citi is the official card of the Arcade Fire WE tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for all U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, May 10th at 10am local time until Thursday, May 12th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visitwww.citientertainment.com.

VIP: Arcade Fire will offer VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, pre-show VIP lounge, specially designed and exclusive merchandise & more! Package contents vary based on the offer selected. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information!

Make sure to tune into SNL tomorrow as Arcade Fire join the Saturday Night Live 5-timers club.

ARCADE FIRE ON TOUR:

European Tour 2022

08/30/22 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena *

09/02/22 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham *

09/03/22 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena *

09/05/22 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro *

09/08/22 – London, UK – The O2 *

09/11/22 – Lille, FR – Zenith *

09/12/22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis *

09/14/22 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena *

09/15/22 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena *

09/17/22 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum *

09/18/22 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle *

09/21/22 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center *

09/22/22 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno *

09/23/22 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno *

09/25/22 – Bordeaux, FR – Arkea Arena *

09/26/22 – Nantes, FR – Zenith de Nantes *

09/28/22 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome *

09/29/22 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz Arena *

10/01/22 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar *

North American Tour 2022

10/28/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

11/01/22 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion ^

11/04/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ^

11/08/22 – Boston, MA – MGM Fenway Music Hall ^

11/10/22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11/12/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center ^

11/13/22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

11/16/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum ^

11/19/22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

11/22/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

11/25/22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

11/27/22 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place ^

12/01/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ^

* with special guest Feist

^ with special guest Beck (acoustic)

