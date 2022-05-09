SABRINA CLAUDIO Announces ‘Based On A Feeling’ World Tour

Following the release of her highly-anticipated new album, Based On A Feeling (via Atlantic Records), and the stunning and alluring music video for new track “Don’t Make Me Wait,” critically-acclaimed, platinum-selling Puerto Rican and Cuban songstress Sabrina Claudio has announced her Based On A Feeling global tour – a massive 38 show run across North America and Europe. Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of the tour kicks off on August 25th at Crystal Ballroom in Portland making stops across the U.S. in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Orlando at the House of Blues on October 21st. The 13-date European leg kicks off on November 12th at the Debaser Strand in Stockholm, making stops in Berlin, Paris, Manchester, and more before wrapping up in Dublin at The Academy on November 30th.

Sabrina confidently projects sensuality, spirit and soul beyond her barriers in Based On A Feeling. The album features production by Stint (Gallant) and Blue Rondo (Young Thug) on “Better Version,” Jonah Christian (Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, 6LACK, Burna Boy, Normani, Anderson. Paak) and Sad Money (Khalid, Pink Sweat$, Chloe & Halle) on “Put On Repeat” as well as Jeff Gitty (J. Cole, H.E.R., Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak), Roy Lenzo (Lil Nas X) and German (Julia Michaels, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Katy Perry) to name a few. It also sees Sabrina take the reins as the sole writer and present the clearest picture of herself as an artist and woman.

Based On A Feeling is the first dose of new music from Sabrina since her 2020 holiday album Christmas Blues, an eight-song collection highlighted by her favorite holiday tracks with features from The Weeknd and Alicia Keys.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 13th at 10am local time on sabrinaclaudio.com

BASED ON A FEELING TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Fri Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sat Aug 27 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Tue Sep 06 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 08 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Sat Sep 10 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

Mon Sep 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Thu Sep 15 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Fri Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Mon Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Thu Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

Sat Sep 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Mon Sep 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Fri Sep 30 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sat Oct 01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee Theatre

Tue Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Oct 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Thu Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Thu Oct 20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Sat Nov 12 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

Sun Nov 13 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

Mon Nov 14 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club

Wed Nov 16 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

Thu Nov 17 – Cologne, DE – Kantine

Sat Nov 19 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

Sun Nov 20 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

Mon Nov 21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

Wed Nov 23 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Thu Nov 24 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy 2 Bristol

Fri Nov 25 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Sun Nov 27 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Wed Nov 30 – Dublin, IE – The Academy

ABOUT SABRINA CLAUDIO:

Sabrina Claudio knows exactly what she wants. To a degree, the platinum-selling Puerto Rican/Cuban songstress coyly attributes these keen instincts to her Zodiac sign (she’s a Virgo), but truthfully, she quietly hustled to define her vision. After a series of critically acclaimed projects, sold out headline tours, and 2 billion streams, she confidently projects sensuality, spirit, and soul beyond barriers in her music. She’s always followed her own path though. Materializing with a D.I.Y. take on alternative R&B, Sabrina started to enrapture audiences with her 2016 debut EP, Confidently Lost. On its heels, the full-length About Time yielded the gold-certified “Belong to You” (feat. 6LACK), while 2018’s No Rain, No Flowers maintained her momentum as she sold out its accompanying headline tour. In 2019, Sabrina reached new heights with Truth Is. Inciting tastemaker applause, Complex described it as “grandiose,” while Variety christened it “one of last year’s top albums of the genre.” Closing out 2020, Sabrina unwrapped Christmas Blues, reimagining the holidays through a sexy prism with a little help from The Weeknd on the title track and Alicia Keys on “Winter Time.” 2021 saw Sabrina instantly sell out an extended vinyl reissue of her debut album About Time, twice. She’s performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show with James Corden in addition to gracing the bills of Coachella, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Life Is Beautiful. Taking the reins as the sole writer, she presents the clearest picture of herself as an artist and as a woman on her 2022 project, Based On A Feeling (Atlantic Records).

