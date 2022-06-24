PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Brings The Fire With His First Original Comedy Special ‘Reptile Dysfunction’

Award-Winning Piff the Magic Dragon has officially announced his first one-hour special REPTILE DYSFUNCTION has landed and will premiere on Friday, July 1st on the performer’s own YouTube Channel – FREE – as a gift to his adoring fans.

REPTILE DYSFUNCTION filmed at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino’s Piff the Magic Dragon Theater and around other fanciful locales he ‘flies over’ on the Las Vegas Strip features the amazing unique blend of comedy and magic of Piff and Mr. Piffles, the World’s First Magic Performing Chihuahua™.

And if Piff’s mind-blowing magic isn’t enough to blow fans away – Piff has invited his good friend and mentor Penn Jillette for a special appearance as Pop the Magic Dragon.

“How are you going to top a guy in a dragon outfit?” the New York Times asks, “with magic for the bling, an egg laying dog, a mind reading goldfish and a very special appearance by Penn Jillette as Pop the Magic Dragon, it’s easy to agree.”

Named “One of the 10 comics to Watch” by Variety magazine and the breakout star of America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us – there is no doubt that there isn’t a reptile, mystical creature or extraordinary performer that puts on a show like the phenomenal Piff the Magic Dragon.

To quote legendary magician David Copperfield, “Piff is the Best. A True Original!”

About Piff the Magic Dragon

Piff has headlined his own nightly show at The Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and most recently had his contract extended for three more years. In his spare time, Piff can found performing alongside Puddles Pity Party on their nationwide Misery Love Company Tour. Piff is proud to say, “I now hold the record for longest run of any magic-performing dragon with a magic Chihuahua in Las Vegas. Where else can you see a show that is 50% COMEDIAN. 50% MAGICIAN. 100% DRAGON.

Get all the latest information on the adventures of Piff The Magic Dragon at www.piffthemagicdragon.com.

