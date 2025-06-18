YACHTLEY CREW Sets Sail with Diane Warren-Penned Single “Pain of Losing You”

Yacht Rock Royalty, Yachtley Crew, have release their new single and original song “Pain Of Losing You” via Earache Records. The song was written by the iconic and multi-award-winning songwriter Diane Warren and will be featured on the group’s upcoming album Seas The Night, set for release on September 19, 2025.

“Pain Of Losing You” was produced by Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Eagles, Norah Jones, Evanescence, Alice in Chains, James Taylor) at Lord-Alge’s studios in Los Angeles.

“Our new song “Pain Of Losing You” was written by none other than the legendary songwriter Diane Warren…and it’s a fun story of how it came about. We heard through our manager Andy Gould that Diane was a fan of Yachtley Crew and loves the genre yacht rock. When Andy was speaking with her about our upcoming album, Seas The Night, she told Andy that she had a song that she thought would be a perfect fit in the yacht rock genre and for Yachtley Crew to record as an original. That’s when we heard the song ‘Pain Of Losing You’ and we knew that we had to record it. Honestly, it’s a dream come true to get to record a song written by someone as iconic as Diane Warren, and our producer Chris Lord-Alge knew exactly what to do to get it to sound like the Crew.” Yachtley Crew

“It was a pleasure working on an “original” song with the band , thank you Diane for such a great one. From playing so many shows they are a fine- tuned machine and after learning the track it came together very quickly. Phillip is a great singer and really sold the song. Rob and Chaz built a great foundation while Tommy , Matt, Paul and Stoney brought all the flavors needed to make a fantastic song. They all sing and always have great ideas. It’s a pleasure producing all the Yachtley Crew music! “ Chris Lord-Alge

“Pain of Losing You” is the 2nd single from Yachtley Crew’s upcoming album Seas The Night album and follows the release of the band’s cover of the Boz Scaggs classic “Lowdown”. “Lowdown is accompanied by a video that captures footage from some of Yachtley Crew’s sold-out international and U.S. shows. The band are fresh on the heels of an Australian tour and are currently on the 3rd leg of their 2025 Seas The Night tour, with dates scheduled through November, including their longstanding residency at KAOS at The Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, NV.

Yachtley Crew is comprised of lead vocalist Phillip Daniel (Philly Ocean), drummer Rob Jones (Sailor Hawkins), bassist Chaz Ruiz (Baba Buoy), guitarist Thomas Gardner Jr. (Tommy Buoy), backing vocalist Curt Clendenin (Stoney Shores), saxophone/flutist Paul Pate (Pauly Shores) and keyboardist Matt Grossman (Matthew McDonald).

Diane Warren is one of modern music’s most celebrated songwriters. She has penned nine #1 and thirty-three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and is tied for having written the most #1 songs as a sole writer in Billboard history. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001 and received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award from the organization in June 2024. Warren has received 16 Academy Award nominations, is a GRAMMY winner with 15 nominations, an EMMY winner, and is a two-time Golden Globe winner whose songs have been featured in more than 150 films. She is an Honorary Oscar recipient.

Yachtley Crew have appeared on HBO’s Yacht Rock : A Dockumentary, Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, helped ring in the New Year on KLAS and KTLA’s “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” (the exclusive, Emmy-winning special syndicated program that reached more than 16.5 million U.S. TV households), performed on countless morning television and radio shows throughout the country, been featured on Fox News nationally, and performed on SiriusXM’s Yacht Rock Radio “Yacht Rock 311” show as the first ever Yacht Rock band to perform live at the satellite radio studio and have performed at a cadre of charity and special events throughout the years including the Mario Lopez Golf Classic Tournament in support of the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Yachtley Crew On The Road!

06/19/25 Enid, OK, Stride Bank Center

06/21/25 Flagstaff, AZ, Pepsi Amphitheatre

06/25/25 Wyandotte, MI, District 142

06/26/25 Midland, MI, Dow Diamond

06/27/25 Paw Paw, MI, Warner Vineyards

06/28/25 Ludington, MI, Stix

07/03/25 Worley, ID, CDA Casino Event Center

07/04/25 Worley, ID, CDA Casino Event Center

07/05/25 Boise, ID, Knitting Factory – Boise

07/11/25 La Jolla, CA Epstein Family Amphitheater

07/16/25 Quakertown, PA, Univest Performance Center

07/17/25 Glen Allen, VA, SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion

07/18/25 Roanoke, VA, Dr. Pepper Park @ The Bridges

07/19/25 Selbyville, DE, Freeman Arts Pavilion

07/20/25 Hyannis, MA, Cape Cod Melody Tent

07/23/25 Annapolis, MD, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

07/24/25 Webster, MA, Indian Ranch

07/25/25 Hyannis, MA, Cape Cod Melody Tent

07/26/25 Cohasset, MA, South Shore Music Circus

07/27/25 Cohasset, MA, South Shore Music Circus

08/02/25 Arlington, WA, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort

08/07/25, Portland, OR, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

08/08/25 Eugene, OR, WOW Hall

08/09/25 Bend, OR, Volcanic Theatre Pub

08/12/25 Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot (SLC)

08/14/25 Redding, CA, Redding Civic Auditorium

08/15/25 San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom

08/16/25 Santa Barbara, CA, Arlington Theatre

08/22/25 East Meadow, NY, Eisenhower Park – Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater

08/29/25 Rocklin, CA, Quarry Park Amphitheater Concert Series

08/30/25 Paso Robles, CA, Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/06/25 Pala, CA, Pala Casino

09/11/25 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond

09/12/25 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond

09/13/25 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond

09/15/25 Chattanooga, TN, The Signal

09/16/25 Memphis, TN, Minglewood Hall

09/18/25 Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theater

09/19/25 Lexington, KY, Icehouse Ampitheater

09/20/25 High Point, NC, High Point University

09/24/25 Little Rock, AR, The Hall

09/26/25 St Lois, MO, The Hawthorn

09/27/25 Topeka, KS, Topeka Performing Arts Center

09/28/25 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

09/29/25 Wichita, KS, The Cotillion

10/01/25 Colorado Springs, CO, Pikes Peak Center

10/03/25 Dallas, TX, Granada Theater

10/04/25 Leander, TX, The Haute Spot

10/09/25 Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center

10/10/25 Atlantic City, NJ, Harrah’s Resort

10/11/25 Atlantic City, NJ, Harrah’s Resort

10/14/25 Alexandria, VA, The Birchmere

10/16/25 Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/18/25 Danville, VA, Caesars Virginia-Danville

10/30/25 Joilet, IL Rialto Square Theater

10/31/25 Detroit, MI Music Hall for the Performing Arts

11/01/25 La Porte, IN, La Porte Civic Auditorium

11/07/25 Las Vegas, NV KAOS at the Palms Casino

11/08/25 Las Vegas, NV KAOS at the Palms Casino

11/29/25 Los Angeles, CA, The Peacock Theater

12/13/25 Porterville, CA, Eagle Mountain Casino

12/19/25 Las Vegas, NV KAOS at the Palms Casino

12/20/25 Las Vegas, NV KAOS at the Palms Casino

12/27/25 Del Mar CA, The Sound