World Whiskey Society Unveils The Doc Holliday Huckleberry Edition

World Whiskey Society (WWS), the company renowned for seeking out the world’s most intriguing whiskies, is proud to announce the Doc Holliday Huckleberry Edition as the newest addition to the Doc Holliday series and the first-ever flavored whiskey inspired by the legendary catchphrase of Doc Holliday himself.

“This exceptional release pays tribute to the bold, fearless spirit of the Wild West while delivering a modern twist of juicy, summer-inspired flavor that can still be enjoyed all winter,” says Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society. “Our master blender has crafted a classic whiskey profile enhanced with the sweet, tart taste of fresh huckleberries, achieving a perfect balance of richness and refreshment. Vibrant berry notes meld seamlessly with the signature smoothness of the Doc Holliday series, creating a dynamic and flavorful experience that transports you to a sun-soaked summer adventure with every sip.”

Bottled around 35% ABV/70 Proof, the nose opens with bright, tart huckleberry lifted by sweet wild berry jam, supported by soft vanilla and light oak for balance and warmth. On the palate, juicy, slightly tangy huckleberry leads, followed by deeper wild berry sweetness, while the mid-palate reveals a comforting layer of toasty, lightly honeyed graham cracker. The bourbon base comes through with gentle vanilla tones and a subtle oak presence. The finish is smooth and medium in length, leaving lingering berry brightness, a touch of vanilla cream, and a faint echo of oak spice.

The Doc Holliday Huckleberry Edition Flavored Whiskey retails for $45 and is currently available on the WWS online shop and at select retailers nationwide. For more information about World Whiskey Society and its exceptional range of rare whiskeys, including the latest releases, please visit https://worldwhiskey.com/ .

About World Whiskey Society:

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.