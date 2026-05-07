“Space Jam” Turns 30: Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Massive Anniversary Celebration for the Iconic Classic!

Thirty years ago, the world met the Tune Squad and watched one of the most unforgettable pop culture crossovers of the ‘90s explode onto the big screen. Now, Warner Bros. Discovery is celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Space Jam” with a jam-packed lineup of theatrical rereleases, collectibles, special events, merchandise collaborations, and more designed to bring fans back into the game.

To kick off the festivities, Warner Bros. Discovery will host an exclusive pre-screening event on May 7th at the legendary Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California. The celebration will unite fans, creators, and special guests for a night dedicated to honoring the legacy of the beloved film and building excitement for its return to theaters.

For one night only on May 20th, fans across the U.S. can experience “Space Jam” in Dolby Cinema® at AMC locations nationwide. Presented in stunning Dolby Vision® picture quality with immersive Dolby Atmos® sound, the screening promises to deliver every slam dunk, wisecrack, and Monstars showdown bigger and better than ever before. AMC Theatres will also offer exclusive collectible concessions, including a custom “Space Jam” Game Time Popcorn Collectible and Basketball Cup available while supplies last.

The celebration doesn’t stop there. International screenings are planned throughout the summer, while fans who prefer to stream from home will be able to catch “Space Jam” on HBO Max beginning October 1st through the end of the year. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is also planning special anniversary offers this November for collectors looking to add the film to their personal libraries.

Music lovers will also have plenty to celebrate. Warner Music Group is preparing special programming honoring the legendary 6x Platinum “Space Jam” soundtrack, which became a cultural phenomenon in its own right and helped define an entire generation of movie soundtracks.

Collectors can look forward to an exclusive Propstore auction later this fall featuring original animation art, rare prints, and memorabilia pulled directly from the Warner Bros. Archives for the very first time. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is unveiling a brand-new “Space Jam” themed merchandise display featuring retro-inspired apparel, jerseys, graphic tees, and more celebrating the film’s unmistakable basketball-meets-animation aesthetic.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products is also rolling out an impressive wave of anniversary collaborations throughout the year. Upcoming releases include exclusive Champion® apparel, customizable Tune Squad and Monstars jerseys, a limited-edition Space Jam x Timex Q watch, Squishmallows from Jazwares, Loungefly bags inspired by Lola Bunny, Bellabu Bear apparel, and much more. The celebration is already underway thanks to a Target retail partnership and Pizza Hut’s limited-time “Space Jam” themed promotions tied to March Madness.

Originally released in 1996, “Space Jam” became an instant phenomenon by blending the worlds of basketball and animation unlike anything audiences had seen before. Featuring Michael Jordan alongside the legendary Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes crew, the film became a defining piece of ‘90s pop culture and remains a favorite for generations of fans.