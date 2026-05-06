Shudder Debuts Trailer for Revenge-Fueled Thriller “Find Your Friends” Starring Bella Thorne

Shudder has debuted the official trailer for “Find Your Friends,” a tense and explosive new survival thriller from filmmaker Izabel Pakzad. Written and directed by Pakzad, the film is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming platform beginning Friday, June 12.

Blending psychological tension, revenge-fueled chaos, and a simmering sense of dread, “Find Your Friends” follows Amber and her four closest friends as they escape Los Angeles for what is supposed to be a carefree girls’ trip in Joshua Tree. Their getaway quickly takes a dark turn when they find themselves stranded in a hostile desert town where the locals make it painfully clear they aren’t welcome. As paranoia rises and buried resentments begin to boil over within the group, the situation spirals into a brutal fight for survival that threatens to destroy everyone involved.

The film boasts a stacked young cast led by Bella Thorne alongside Chloe Cherry, Helena Howard, Sophia Ali, and Zión Moreno. Additional cast members include Jake Manley, Israel Broussard, Harrison Sloan Gilbertson, and Chris Bauer.

Pakzad continues to emerge as one of the more exciting rising voices in independent genre filmmaking. Her acclaimed short film “Don’t Worry, It’s Gonna Be OK” earned recognition at major festivals including the Oscar-qualifying Raindance Film Festival and HollyShorts Film Festival, while also taking home Best Short Film honors at the L.A. Film Festival. She also previously produced and starred in the indie feature “Thena,” which premiered at the Taormina Film Festival in 2025.

Produced by Allison Friedman, Andrea Iervolino, Luca Matrundola, Monika Bacardi, Gary Michael Walters, and Pakzad herself, “Find Your Friends” features cinematography by Tim Curtin and runs approximately 93 minutes.

Check out the official trailer for “Find Your Friends” below and strap in for a wild ride.

Official Synopsis: Amber and her four best friends flee Los Angeles for a girls’ trip in Joshua Tree, only to find themselves unwelcome in a desert town simmering with quiet hostility. As isolation sets in and encounters with aggressive locals grow more threatening, festering resentments within the group begin to surface. What begins as fun and reckless escape spirals into a violent struggle for control and survival, as past wounds and present dangers collide in a night that turns their trip into a revenge-fueled nightmare.