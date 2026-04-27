“Jackass: Best and Last” Trailer Unleashes One Final Round of Big-Screen Chaos

Get ready to laugh, cringe, and question humanity all over again. The crew that redefined outrageous entertainment is back for one final ride as Paramount Pictures unveils the official trailer for “Jackass: Best and Last,” hitting theaters on June 26, 2026.

After more than two decades of broken bones, bad decisions, and unforgettable moments, “Jackass: Best and Last” brings Johnny Knoxville and the gang together for what promises to be their most explosive and emotional outing yet. Blending all-new stunts with a curated collection of their greatest hits, the film serves as both a celebration and a sendoff for one of the most chaotic ensembles in entertainment history.

Directed by longtime collaborator Jeff Tremaine, the film captures the raw, unfiltered spirit that made the franchise a cultural phenomenon, while leaning into the camaraderie that has kept fans coming back for over 25 years. Whether you’ve been there since the early MTV days or jumped in somewhere along the way, this final chapter is designed to hit all the right notes and maybe a few pressure points along the way.

The returning cast includes Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man (Jason Acuña), Dave England, Danger Ehren (Ehren McGhehey), Preston Lacy, Rachel Wolfson, Jasper, Dark Shark (Compston Wilson), Poopies (Sean McInerney), and Zach Holmes.

Produced by Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville, and Shanna Newton, with executive producers Greg Iguchi, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary, “Jackass: Best and Last” is presented by Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios in association with Domain Entertainment and produced by Dickhouse.

The film has not yet been rated, and credits are subject to change.

Grab your crew, brace yourself, and prepare for one last round of beautifully reckless insanity when “Jackass: Best and Last” lands exclusively in theaters on June 26, 2026.