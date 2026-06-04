DAVE CHAPPELLE Announces June 2026 Arena Shows In Baltimore, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, and San Diego!

Dave Chappelle, one of the most influential and celebrated comedians of his generation, has announced a new run of arena shows set for this June.

The award-winning comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer will bring his sharp, unfiltered stand-up to audiences in Baltimore, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, and San Diego. Known for his fearless social commentary, razor-sharp timing, and unmistakable stage presence, Chappelle continues to stand as one of comedy’s most defining voices.

The newly announced shows arrive during another major chapter in Chappelle’s career, following his standout appearances at Netflix Is A Joke Fest in Los Angeles. With decades of acclaimed work across stand-up, television, and film, each performance promises the kind of incisive humor and cultural perspective that have made him a true master of the craft.

General on sale begins Friday, June 5th at 12 p.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

General on sale begins Friday, June 5th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com

UPCOMING SHOWS:

Fri Jun 12 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Mon Jun 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jun 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Fri Jun 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jun 21 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before guests return to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smartwatch, or accessory) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law, at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.

ABOUT DAVE CHAPPELLE

Dave Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He is the 2019 recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and the 2025 NAACP President’s Award. Chappelle’s work in television and film includes his groundbreaking sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show,” which became the best-selling TV-on-DVD release of its era, multiple Netflix comedy specials, and memorable guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live.” He has earned five Emmy Awards, including three for his Netflix specials and two for hosting “Saturday Night Live,” where his 2025 17-minute monologue stands as the longest in the show’s 50-year history. Chappelle has won six Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album, including his most recent for “The Dreamer” (2025).