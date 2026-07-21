“A Conversation with Brian Henson” Brings Henson History and Puppetry to Hollywood

Tickets are on sale now to see “A Conversation with Brian Henson” – an in-person conversation with the Emmy-award winning producer, director, and puppeteer known for projects such as Labyrinth, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island, Farscape, and many more. Henson will discuss the evolution of The Jim Henson Company’s innovative puppetry in a presentation filled with Henson history, humor, and of course puppets. This unique single event will be held at The Ricardo Montalban Theater in Hollywood, CA, on Sunday August 2, 2026, at 2:00PM. Visit www.JimHensonExperiences.com for tickets ($79 + fees) and information.

Brian Henson, son of Jim Henson and Chairman of The Jim Henson Company, gives an inside view of the history, and future, of the unique Henson techniques and styles of puppetry that revolutionized the artform for television and film. Deeply personal and featuring plenty of behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes, this 90-minute presentation includes a look back at the landmark projects from the Company’s throughout the years, including Labyrinth, The Dark Crystal, Farscape and many more. Henson will also give a live demonstration of the Henson styles of puppetry that revolutionized the artform for television and feature films, and welcome questions from the audience.

Film buffs as well as fans of Brian Henson, The Jim Henson Company, and puppetry will not want to miss the special opportunity to see this master of television, film, and puppetry discuss his work.

About Brian Henson

Brian Henson is Chairman of the Board of The Jim Henson Company and an award-winning director, producer, writer, and puppeteer for film and television. Henson most recently directed the wildly popular short film for Magic: The Gathering’s Lorwyn Eclipsed. His many previous credits include The Great Muppet Caper, The Muppets Take Manhattan, Return to Oz, Labyrinth, The Witches, Little Shop of Horrors, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Muppet Christmas Carol, and Muppet Treasure Island as well as television projects like Dinosaurs, Muppets Tonight, Gulliver’s Travels, Bear in the Big Blue House, Farscape, and Sid the Science Kid.

Highlighted producing credits for television include Earth to Ned, Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars (which he also directed), Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge (for which he also served as lead judge), and Jim Henson’s Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story (which he co-wrote and directed). He also directed Battleground, an Emmy Award-winning episode of Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King for TNT and The Happytime Murders, starring Melissa McCarthy.

Henson is also the co-creator of Puppet Up!, a live improv comedy show which was named a top ten “Best Stage Show” by Entertainment Weekly and is running at the Ricardo Montalban Theatre in Hollywood, CA from July 31 – August 9.