“Evil Dead Burn” Brings Deadites and Demonic Terror to Halloween Horror Nights

Evil Dead Burn, New Line Cinema’s latest film in the iconic Evil Dead franchise takes shape as the newest Halloween Horror Nights haunted house, beginning August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

First introduced in 1981, Evil Dead has evolved from an independent cult classic to one of today’s most terrifying horror properties. Blending extreme gore with dark humor, the franchise consistently centers on the Book of the Dead, an ancient text that unleashes supernatural parasitic demons who possess and twist their victims into Deadites.

Inspired by the franchise’s latest installment, Evil Dead Burn, the haunted houses will take guests on a terrifying firsthand journey through the film’s most frightening moments that begin at the Price family’s secluded vacation home in the woods. The nightmare grows more and more fierce as guests venture through the haunted house, encountering ferocious Deadites around every turn before succumbing to the evil forces themselves.

Guests can continue to show their fandom for this year’s haunted house lineup with all-new limited-release merchandise inspired by the unstoppable terror of Evil Dead Burn. This collection includes a T-shirt and hat, along with its own acrylic figure designed for the infernal carnival collectible display. Guests can shop these items at both parks beginning Tuesday, July 21 and the next day at 9 a.m. PST on shopUniversal.com, with additional merchandise emerging later this year.

Starting today, Universal Orlando Resort guests can experience the terror again and again with the purchase of a Halloween Horror Nights Fear Pass, with this year’s options including the Rush of Fear, Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus and Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass. Guests can also take advantage of the enhanced Scream Early add-on ticket, which gives guests admission to Universal Studios Florida starting at 2 p.m. with early access to select haunted houses before the event officially starts. Annual and Seasonal Passholders can save on select single-night August and September event tickets, and Premier Passholders receive one complimentary Halloween Horror Nights event admission (reservations required; subject to availability).

At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests can choose from a variety of ticket options, including General Admission, Universal Express, R.I.P. Tour, Day/Night, After 2 P.M. Day/Night and the Early Access Ticket that provides entry to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change). Plus, the popular Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass allow guests to experience scares again and again throughout the season. Click here to purchase tickets and for Terms and Conditions.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights at Universal Orlando Resort, beginning Friday, August 28 through Sunday, November 1, and at Universal Studios Hollywood from Thursday, September 3 through Sunday, November 1. Additional haunted houses and event content will be revealed soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.