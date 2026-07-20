Little Hand Says It’s Time to Rock ’n’ Roll: “Point Break” Returns to the Big Screen for 35th Anniversary 4K Event!

Resurgence Media Group, Saga Arts and Fathom Entertainment are bringing Kathryn Bigelow’s acclaimed action thriller “Point Break” back to theaters nationwide in celebration of its 35th anniversary. The iconic film will screen on August 16 and 19 as part of a special two-day theatrical event featuring a newly restored 4K presentation.

Originally released in 1991, “Point Break” stars Keanu Reeves as FBI agent Johnny Utah and Patrick Swayze as Bodhi, the charismatic leader of a thrill-seeking group of surfers. The cast also includes Gary Busey, Lori Petty, John C. McGinley, James LeGros and Anthony Kiedis.

The anniversary screenings will feature an exclusive introduction from surfing legend Matt Archbold, who served as a surf double for Swayze and helped teach Reeves, Swayze, Kiedis and other cast members how to surf for the production.

During the introduction, Archbold shares behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the film and reflects on the themes of surfing, freedom and risk that run throughout the story.

The theatrical return will also be supported by a wider celebration throughout the surfing community. Anniversary content and collaborations are planned with the World Surf League, “SURFER Magazine,” “Men’s Journal,” FUEL TV, SURFER TV, IGN and Screen Rant, along with a special collaboration with the U.S. Open of Surfing.

“Few films have built a following as loyal as Point Break’s,” said Shannah Miller, VP of Marketing, Fathom Entertainment. “Thirty-five years after it first hit theatres, this newly restored 4K version gives that devoted following exactly what they’ve been asking for: Bodhi, Johnny Utah and those legendary surfing and skydiving sequences, back where they belong on the big screen.”

Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow, “Point Break” remains one of the most distinctive action films of its era. More than three decades after its original release, the film continues to be celebrated for its kinetic direction, memorable performances, endlessly quotable dialogue and fearless combination of crime, surfing and extreme sports.

About “Point Break”

In Los Angeles, a gang of bank robbers known as the Ex-Presidents carries out a string of robberies while wearing masks depicting former presidents Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Believing the criminals may be surfers, the FBI sends young agent Johnny Utah undercover to infiltrate the local surfing community and gather information.

As Utah is drawn deeper into the world of Bodhi and his adrenaline-seeking crew, the line between his assignment and his growing loyalty to his new friends begins to blur.

Tickets for Point Break 35th Anniversary are available now online and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information, please visit Fathom Entertainment.