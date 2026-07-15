MTV’s “The Challenge: Cutthroat” Returns August 5 With a Ruthless Team Format!

Paramount+ has announced that Season 42 of MTV’s long-running competition series, “The Challenge: Cutthroat,” will premiere on August 5. The announcement arrives alongside the official trailer and first-look images for the highly anticipated new season.

Set entirely against the vibrant and lush landscape of Thailand, “The Challenge: Cutthroat” brings together legendary veterans, returning contenders and fearless newcomers for one of the franchise’s most intense games yet.

Twenty-four Challengers will be pushed beyond their breaking points as they battle for a share of the $500,000 grand prize. However, surviving the physical challenges, eliminations and political maneuvering will only be part of the equation.

Revisiting the three-team structure that defined the original “Cutthroat,” the competitors will be divided into separate squads, and the only way to take home a share of the prize money will be to cross the finish line together as a unit.

The nominated captains must balance their hunger for dominance with the need to maintain loyalty among their teammates or risk losing their position of power. Meanwhile, competitors accustomed to playing an individual game must prove they can become valuable team players or lose their chance at the winnings.

Meet the Cast of “The Challenge: Cutthroat”

Cedric Hodges, @officiallyced – Big Brother alum Cedric had a breakout freshman season; evading almost every elimination until the Final, where he took home the bronze. This time,Cedric expects a perfect run all the way to a Challenge championship.

Brad Fiorenza, @bradfiorenza – OG Vet Brad’s only Challenge Championship comes from the original Cutthroat and now he’s looking to leverage that experience and lead his team to victory, again.

Cedric Hodges, @officiallyced – Big Brother alum Cedric had a breakout freshman season; evading almost every elimination until the Final, where he took home the bronze. This time,Cedric expects a perfect run all the way to a Challenge championship.

Chris “CT” Tamburello, @_famous4nothing – Five-time Challenge champion CT has stolen the hearts of America for more than twenty seasons, but he’s looking to erase his poor performance on Vets & New Threats and remind everyone why he’s one of the most feared Challengers.

Chris Underwood, @chris.under.wood – Winner of both Survivor: Edge of Extinction and The Challenge: USA 2, Chris anticipates continuing his undefeated winning streak, but this time, with less elimination appearances.

Cory Wharton, @corywharton_ig – Known for being one of the best to never win, a girl dad and Teen Mom cast member Cory Wharton returns for his 12th season, striving to finally add Challenge Champion to his resume.

John “Johnny Bananas” DeVenanzio, @johnnybananas – Self proclaimed GOAT, Johnny Bananas, hasn’t taken home a championship since Total Madness and after an early exit from Vets & New Threats, he’s looking to defy the odds end his slump, and bring home an illustrious eighth victory.

Josh Goldstein, @_josh.goldy_ – Love Island alum Josh is excited to get his hands dirty on his freshman season, and prove he’s more than just a pretty face and that his leadership skills make him a serious competitor… and, still, a great catch.

Justin Hinsley, @jushinsley_ – After proving everyone wrong in the first elimination of Vets & New Threats, but falling just short before the Final, Justin’s coming in hot for his sophomore season with his eyes on the prize… and a bit of revenge.

Keanu Soto, @keanureysoto – Keanu had his back up against the wall on Big Brother 27, narrowly missing out on a victory but with strategy and athleticism, won the hearts of America with a personality as big as his biceps. He is looking to channel what he learned about his social game into a successful Challenge run.

Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio, @leonardo_dionicio – Leo caused a ruckus in the house on Vets & New Threats with his cunning strategy and expects to use that same tactic, along with his Love Island charm to add champ to his name.

Nelson Thomas, @_nelsonthomas – After a devastating car accident that changed the trajectory of his life, Nelson makes his long-awaited return to The Challenge ready to prove he is still a fierce competitor, hoping for his first win, and, more importantly, hoping to inspire other amputees out there.

Will Gagnon, @itsjustwilltoday – Will proved to everyone he’s one to watch out for with his brute strength and emotional outbursts on Vets & New Threats but the stake-a-claim twist tanked his almost near perfect run, something he plans to erase from the records and replace with a Challenge championship.

Adrienne Naylor, @adriennenaylor – Adrienne was sent into four eliminations on Vets & New Threats, escaping them all victorious, but had to bow out in the middle of the Final early, taking fourth place. This season, there’s no quit in her – and her drive to win is stronger than ever.

Alexis “Lete” Lete, @lexlete – A former WWE NXT performer and Miss Indiana USA 2020, Lete makes her Challenge debut and hopes to change her title of Runner-Up on Deal or No Deal Island, to Challenge Champion.

Anna Leigh Wilson, @thebucketlistvagabond – Known for being the uber-competitive half of the daughter/dad duo on The Amazing Race 35, Anna Leigh comes in solo for her freshman season and anticipates using her Challenge knowledge to dominate the game.

Cara Maria Sorbello, @misscaramaria – Two-time Challenge Champ Cara Maria returns, after stepping away from the game last season to be with her mother, in hopes of adding a historic third Championship to her resume; something few women in the game have done.

Cassidy Clark, @cahleesi – The runner-up of Survivor 43 saw The Elimination Arena four times on The Challenge USA 2, losing out on the chance to make it all the way just before the Final. Cassidy has put that loss in the rear view and is laser focused on a title win this time around.

Deb Chubb,@debchubb – A fan favorite from Love Island USA Season 4, Deb was beloved for her humor, authenticity, and infectious personality and plans to use those traits to lull her competition into underestimating her abilities all the way to a win.

Isabella “Izzy” Fairthorne, @izfairr – The Too Hot to Handle alum quickly found love and elimination on her debut in Vets & New Threats. She returns to The Challenge house hungry for a win, but her plate may, once again, be too full of boys and drama.

Michele Fitzgerald, @mich_fitz – Michele has been was so close to achieving, what few Survivor alum have done, win a Challenge Championship, after dropping from first to third due to karma points on Battle of the Eras. This season she refuses to let the same thing happen twice and leave her fate up to others.

Nurys Mateo, @nuryskmateo – Breakout Battle for a New Champion runner-up Nurys is looking to bring a different energy into this season. Now that she is single, she can focus on playing the game, not her relationship drama, plus she has her Ride or Die bestie Nelson to have her back.

Reilly Smedley, @reillysmedley – After winning the first Head of Household on Big Brother 25, Reilly’s seat at the top was quickly toppled, getting her sent packing second from the house. She’s hoping her first time in the Challenge house will be much longer and more successful.

Sydney Segal, @queensydney – Survivor alum, Sydney made her Challenge debut on Vets & New Threats, narrowly missing out on victory in the home stretch of the Final. The brash runner-up and Rookie of the Year has no problem reminding everyone she is the best – period.

Victoria “Tori” Deal, @tori_deal – Despite making it to the Final on Battle of the Eras, Tori took fourth and left empty handed, but the Ride or Dies champ has put in the work during her time away and shows up ready to take home the whole bag.

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MTV’s The Challenge: Cutthroat was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions, part of the media and entertainment group, Banijay Entertainment. Julie Pizzi, Justin Booth and Jacob Lane serve as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray, with Diego Amson, Brad Tiemann and Joe Awgul serving as Co-Executive Producers, and Margaret Morales as Supervising Producer. Benjamin Hurvitz and Melissa Tallerine serve as Executive Producers with Angela Liao serving as Executive in Charge of Production for MTV.