“Concert Heroes” Unites ’80s and ’90s Favorites for San Diego Comic-Con Panel!

Writer/Producer Steven Mark (The Samuel Project), of Steven Mark Productions, will debut the trailer for the indie comedy film Concert Heroes featuring iconic 80s and 90s cast at the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel in the prominent Indigo Ballroom (next to Hall H) at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront on July 25, 2026.

Leading the cast of Concert Heroes are Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live, A Night at the Roxbury) and Joseph A. Nunez (Superbad), who is making his directorial debut with the film. Filmed in San Diego, Concert Heroes follows two filmmaker friends who get hired to do a documentary about a classic rock band coming back to their hometown for a farewell tour. They find themselves caught in a whirlwind of eccentric superfans, backstage chaos, and a backstabbing rival. Along the way, discovering that the real rock stars are often the fans in front of the stage. The film boasts a nostalgic feel with hidden Easter eggs.

Additional featured cast members are E.G. Daily (Elizabeth Daily) (Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, and iconic voice of Tommy Pickles), David DeLuise (Wizards of Waverly Place), Ken Davitian (Borat), Eddie McClintock (Warehouse 13), Robert Romanus (Fast Times at Ridgemont High), Carolyn Hennesy (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Ryan Ochoa (iCarly, Pair of Kings, The Guardians of Justice), Horatio Sanz (Saturday Night Live), Josh Sussman (Glee), Gleb Savchenko (Swing Into Romance), Maria Libri (Say A Little Prayer), Richard Cotovsky (The Bear, Shameless, Shining Girls), Rasika Mathur (Crazy, Stupid, Love), Chad Wolf (Paradise City), Rudy Quintanilla (Superman), Randy Davison (Mank, Montross: Blood Rules), Brooke McCormick (Spider-Noir, Bosch: Legacy), and Mark Atkinson (Selena: The Series).

The Comic-Con panel, moderated by Mark Atkinson (also in the film), will showcase the Concert Heroes trailer, exclusive clips, and behind-the-scenes stories by Chris Kattan, Horatio Sanz, Joseph A. Nunez, Carolyn Hennesy, E.G. (Elizabeth Daily), Ryan Ochoa, Eddie McClintock, Robert Romanus, and Chad Wolf of the pop-rock band Carolina Liar (produced by Max Martin), the featured band in the film, will also be performing live.

“It was an absolute thrill to write the script for the film with my brother, Robert Weinberger. The cast was a dream to work with getting the “concert archetypal characters “ humor right away. It’s a comedic celebration for filmmakers and concert goers alike. The real rock stars are often the fans in front of the stage. “The Real Rock Stars Face The Stage!” We are so fortunate to be invited to present a panel at San Diego Comicon, our hometown, in one of their biggest venues.” – Writer/Producer Steven Mark

“When first approached to read ‘Comedy Heroes’, I assumed it was to play a role. But, when asked to direct this feature film, it would be a first for me. Directing opened a world of challenge and possibility. Not just in the creative process, but in the joy of working with comedic peers and Comedy Icons. Acting, producing, and directing ‘Concert Heroes’ is by far the greatest professional experience of my life. All things became possible with the love and support of a great cast and incredibly hard working and dedicated crew.” – Director Joseph A. Nunez

Steven Mark’s The Samuel Project starring Hal Linden, Ryan Ochoa, Ken Davitian, Mateo Arias, and Liza Lapira hit theaters in 2018.