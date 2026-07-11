Legendary Hip-Hop Icon Tone Loc Returns With New Animated Social Media Project

Legendary rapper, actor, and entertainment pioneer Tone Loc is debuting in another animation project to be released on social media; marking his first solo project since his animated series, C-Bear and Jamal that aired on Fox Kids from 1996-1997.

The iconic artist, whose chart-topping hits “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina” helped define the sound of late-1980s and early-1990s hip-hop, is currently in development with the animated project. The project already has a presence on social media; and he will step in as the voice of the main character. The project represents a significant milestone for fans who have eagerly awaited new material from one of rap’s most recognizable voices.

The artist will also be featured on an upcoming single that he will release, “How Was I Supposed To Know,” by his oldest son, Bijan, who has chosen to follow in his dad’s footsteps. Bijan is a rapper who produced the music using AI. He and his writing partner wrote the lyrics; and his AI artist sings the hook.

“I was really impressed when I heard the track,” said Tone Loc. “It’s something that I would want to listen to on the radio or when I’m just chilling at the crib relaxing.”

Beyond his groundbreaking music career, Tone Loc has enjoyed a successful career in film and television. In addition to “C-Bear and Jamal,” his extensive credits include appearances in “Heat,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Blank Check,” and “Posse,” along with voice work in “FernGully: The Last Rainforest,” and “Bebe’s Kids.”

Tone Loc’s foray into the animated social media project on TikTok is centered around a character named Loco, an English bulldog brought to life through the artist’s distinctive voice. The animated influencer turned streamer finds himself in a variety of humorous and precarious situations while searching for a doting female owner who can provide a roof over his head and a warm place to sleep.

Fans can expect more announcements regarding a release date and upcoming content in the coming months.

“I spend most of my time on the road doing shows in venues,” said Tone Loc. “The fans have been asking so I’m finally focused on releasing new content, and I’m looking forward to debuting my son’s new track soon.”

Tone Loc can be found on social media at his new TikTok account which will be dedicated to sharing his new projects and on Instagram.