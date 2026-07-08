Nickelodeon Declares July 14th “SpongeBob Day” With Global Celebration Of Bikini Bottom’s Biggest Icon

Nickelodeon is officially giving SpongeBob SquarePants his own day! The network has declared July 14 as “SpongeBob Day,” an annual global celebration honoring the enduring cultural impact of “SpongeBob SquarePants” and the generations of fans who have helped make the franchise a worldwide phenomenon. Timed to coincide with SpongeBob’s birthday within the animated series, the inaugural celebration will bring the world of Bikini Bottom to audiences of all ages through a massive cross-platform lineup of events, programming, digital activations, music releases, gaming content, and more.

The festivities will be led by Tom Kenny, the iconic voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, who will host a special TikTok Live event on Tuesday, July 14, at 6:00 PM ET. The event marks Kenny’s first time hosting on TikTok Live and will feature behind-the-scenes commentary, three never-before-seen alternate endings of the classic episode “Shanghaied,” first looks at the upcoming hour-long “SpongeBob SquarePants” special “Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton” and “The Patrick Star Show” Halloween episode “Scary Tales,” exclusive new toy reveals, and additional surprises.

The celebration will also see the launch of The Patrick Star Official YouTube channel on July 14. The new channel will feature clips, shorts, compilations, and live streams spotlighting characters from both “The Patrick Star Show” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

“SpongeBob Day” will also make a major splash in the gaming world. “SpongeBob SquarePants Tower Defense” on Roblox, the No. 1 top-earning licensed/branded game of all time and a 2025 Roblox Innovation Award winner for Best Use of IP, will release new in-game content tied to the celebration. The game continues its impressive run with more than 70 consecutive weeks of weekly updates, more than 200,000 peak concurrent users, and a place among the top 15 earning Roblox experiences for 12 straight months.

Music will also be part of the celebration, with the first-ever release from “The Patrick Star Show” arriving across all streaming platforms. The single “Watch Out for That Rake” drops July 9, followed by the full album “Patrick Star Superstar,” which will be available for presale beginning July 14.

On television, Nickelodeon will mark the occasion with a multiplatform programming event featuring fan-favorite episodes beginning Tuesday, July 14, at 2:00 PM ET/PT. The celebration will also include all-day marathons on Nicktoons and Nick Pluto, along with a SpongeBob takeover on Nick.com.

Fans visiting Nickelodeon destinations will also be able to join the fun, as “SpongeBob Day” will be recognized at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana and Riviera Maya, as well as Nickelodeon Universe theme parks at Mall of America and American Dream, among other locations.

The celebration will extend around the globe, with markets including Asia, Latin America, Germany, and the U.K. taking part through localized programming stunts, custom content, digital campaigns, social activations, streaming events, and consumer marketing throughout July.

Naturally, SpongeBob’s legendary meme status will also take center stage. Nickelodeon is launching a marketing activation where SpongeBob crashes some of the world’s most iconic memes in what is being billed as an internet-wide cultural takeover. On “SpongeBob Day,” every meme just might be a SpongeBob meme.

In addition, SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired multi-space activations will debut at The New Children’s Museum in downtown San Diego beginning July 11, ahead of Comic-Con International: San Diego 2026.

Since launching on July 17, 1999, “SpongeBob SquarePants” has become one of the most recognizable and beloved animated franchises in the world. Created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, California, the character-driven cartoon follows the nautical and often nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

Over the past 25-plus years, the franchise has generated beloved characters, unforgettable catchphrases, countless memes, theatrical films, consumer products, a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, and a massive global fan base. “SpongeBob SquarePants” remains one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount history, seen in more than 180 markets, translated in more than 30 languages, and averaging more than 90 million total viewers every quarter.

From Bikini Bottom to the real world, SpongeBob’s cultural footprint shows no signs of slowing down!