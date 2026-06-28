Joey Chestnut And Miki Sudo Return To Coney Island For 2026 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Championship

Two of the greatest champions in competitive eating history are heading back to Surf and Stillwell.

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo will return to Coney Island on Saturday, July 4, 2026, as they look to defend their titles and add another chapter to their legendary runs at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Championship. The annual spectacle will once again take place at the iconic Nathan’s Famous flagship restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Brooklyn, New York, where thousands of fans are expected to gather for one of the most outrageous, beloved, and uniquely American events of the summer.

Chestnut enters this year’s contest as the reigning men’s Mustard Belt holder after reclaiming the title in 2025 with a jaw-dropping performance of 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. While that total fell short of his Nathan’s record of 76, it was more than enough to remind the world why “Jaws” remains the face of competitive eating and one of the most dominant athletes in any sport.

Sudo enters the 2026 contest with every bit as much momentum. A dominant force on the women’s side, she captured the 2025 title with 33 hot dogs and buns, further cementing her place as one of the most decorated champions the sport has ever seen. Her women’s record of 51 hot dogs and buns remains one of the most staggering marks ever posted on the Coney Island stage, and each Fourth of July brings another chance for her to push that number even higher.

This year’s championship will once again bring together the world’s top male and female eaters from across the United States and around the globe, all ready to challenge Chestnut, Sudo, and the limits of human consumption. Pre-show festivities begin at 10 a.m. with live musical and dance performances, setting the stage for a full day of Fourth of July chaos. The women’s championship begins at 11 a.m., followed by the men’s championship at 12:30 p.m.

Fans watching from home will also have plenty of ways to take in the action. ESPN’s coverage begins at noon ET on ESPN2, with the men’s contest simulcast on ABC beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET as part of Disney’s America 250 celebration.

“Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest remains one of our nation’s most beloved holiday traditions,” said Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing at Nathan’s Famous. “Every July 4th, Coney Island becomes the center of the American summer celebration, and we are thrilled to welcome fans from around the world back to Surf and Stillwell.”

Nathan’s Famous will also continue its annual charitable tradition by donating 100,000 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs to the Food Bank For New York City prior to the event.

The 2026 contest also marks the debut of Nathan’s Famous’ new partnership with the Chinet® brand, which joins the championship as an official partner. The Chinet® brand will provide plates for this year’s competition, a role that sounds simple until you remember the sheer speed, force, and all-out hot dog carnage unleashed on that stage every Fourth of July.

“The chaos of the contest creates extraordinary stress on our plates, and we have turned to the Chinet® brand to provide a superior product that offers strength and dependability,” said George Shea, Chair of Major League Eating. “This is the biggest day of the year for eating, and we need a plate that rises to the challenge.”

For more than a century, Nathan’s Famous and Coney Island have been linked to Independence Day spectacle. Major League Eating traces the contest’s roots back to 1916, the same year Nathan Handwerker opened the legendary restaurant. Today, the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Championship stands as the Super Bowl of stomach-centric sports, sanctioned by Major League Eating and staged under professional judging and safety standards.

“The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest stands as an enduring beacon of freedom for our nation and the world,” Shea added. “We look forward to watching the greatest eaters compete once again on the most celebrated stage in international sports.”

Whether Chestnut can push past 76 or Sudo can climb beyond her women’s record of 51 remains the big question. What is certain is that Coney Island will once again become the center of the competitive eating universe, where mustard belts, national pride, and gastrointestinal glory are all on the line.

The 2026 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Championship takes place Saturday, July 4, 2026, at the original Nathan’s Famous location, 1310 Surf Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn.