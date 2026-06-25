Texas Chain Saw Day 2026: Dark Sky Films and Fathom Entertainment Bring Horror Classic Back To Theaters!

Dark Sky Films and Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, have announced the return of TEXAS CHAIN SAW DAY, the annual nationwide celebration of THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE. Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, which drew fans to more than 900 theatres nationwide and finished as the #2 horror film at the domestic box office that day, the one-night-only event returns to theatres on August 18, 2026.

Commemorated on the date of the events in the film, TEXAS CHAIN SAW DAY invites audiences across the country to experience THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE on the big screen, remastered in 4K, and surrounded by fellow horror fans.

More than five decades after its release and following its selection for preservation by the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry, the landmark horror classic continues to captivate audiences and influence generations of filmmakers worldwide. Most recently, acclaimed Obsession filmmaker Curry Barker, who has been tapped to direct A24’s upcoming reimagining of the Texas Chain Saw franchise, has pointed to the original film as a foundational influence on his vision for the series’ future.

What began as a one-time celebration quickly became a fan-favorite theatrical event, drawing enthusiastic audiences nationwide and reaffirming the enduring cultural impact of Tobe Hooper’s groundbreaking masterpiece.

“Last year’s response exceeded our expectations and proved that audiences still want to experience THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE the way it was meant to be seen — together, on the big screen,” said Justin DiPietro, Executive Vice President of MPI and Dark Sky Films. “We’re thrilled to make TEXAS CHAIN SAW DAY an annual event and continue celebrating a film whose impact on horror and popular culture remains unmatched.”

“TEXAS CHAIN SAW DAY captures everything that makes moviegoing special: passionate fans, a beloved film and the shared excitement of experiencing it together in a theatre,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer at Fathom Entertainment. “Fathom is pleased to partner with Dark Sky Films and establish an annual tradition and welcome the Chain Saw faithful back to cinemas for another unforgettable celebration of one of horror’s most influential films.”

Long before modern horror franchises redefined the genre, THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE shocked audiences with its raw realism, relentless suspense and unforgettable villain, Leatherface. Widely regarded as one of the most influential horror films ever made, its legacy continues to endure more than 50 years after its original release, inspiring filmmakers and terrifying audiences across generations.

Tickets for TEXAS CHAIN SAW DAY will be available online on July 21, 2026, and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information, please visit Fathom Entertainment.