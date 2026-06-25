HBO Releases Official Teaser For Rick Rubin-Directed Documentary Series “JAŸ-Z IN 8”

HBO has released the official teaser for “JAŸ-Z IN 8,” an original eight-part documentary series directed by legendary producer Rick Rubin.

Set to debut this fall on HBO, the series will also be available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S.

“JAŸ-Z IN 8” brings Rubin face-to-face with JAŸ-Z for an intimate, wide-ranging conversation about music, lyrics, life experiences and the creative process. With Rubin behind the camera and at the center of the conversation, the series promises a rare look at one of music’s most influential artists reflecting on the work, moments and mindset that shaped his career.

The featured participants include JAŸ-Z and Rick Rubin.

HBO Documentary Films presents, a Tetragrammaton production, “JAŸ-Z IN 8.” The series is directed by Rick Rubin, with Shawn Carter, Daniel Kaluuya and Rick Rubin serving as executive producers. Leila Mattimore and David Rohde serve as producers.