“The Sopranos: The Complete Series” Comes To 4K Ultra HD In Premium Limited-Edition Box Set This December

One of television’s most influential dramas is getting the definitive collector’s treatment. Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment has announced that “The Sopranos: The Complete Series – Premium Limited Edition” will arrive on December 8, 2026, bringing the groundbreaking HBO Original series to 4K Ultra HD for the first time. The premium limited-edition box set includes all six seasons and 86 episodes, fully remastered for a pristine home entertainment experience.

A must-have release for longtime fans and collectors, the set presents David Chase’s landmark series in collectible hardcover lay-flat book packaging, complete with vibrant full-color cast photography. Designed as a definitive celebration of the series, the set brings together the complete saga of Tony Soprano and his complicated world of family, loyalty, therapy, and organized crime.

“The Sopranos” follows New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano as he struggles to balance the demands of his criminal organization with the pressures of family life, all while secretly seeing a psychiatrist to manage the stress and anxiety behind his panic attacks. Anchored by James Gandolfini’s towering performance as Tony Soprano, the series helped reshape television storytelling and remains one of HBO’s most celebrated originals.

Throughout its acclaimed run, “The Sopranos” earned 21 Primetime Emmy Awards from 111 nominations, including two wins for Outstanding Drama Series. It also became the first cable television drama to receive that honor. The series also won five Golden Globe Awards, including Best Television Series – Drama, and is widely credited with helping usher in the modern era of prestige television.

The premium limited-edition release also includes an all-new, never-before-seen bonus featurette with creator David Chase, the two-part HBO Original documentary “Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos,” and hours of bonus content, including behind-the-scenes featurettes and audio commentaries with cast and producers.

“The Sopranos: The Complete Series – Premium Limited Edition”

Format: 4K Ultra HD

Release Date: December 8, 2026

Includes: All six seasons and 86 episodes of the acclaimed HBO Original series

Bonus Features: New David Chase featurette, “Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos,” behind-the-scenes featurettes, audio commentaries, and more